Laocoon Relooké
- This article focuses on the reception of the ancient statue of Laocoon in the arts and popular culture of the 21st century. It looks into why this icon has remained continuously present in the public’s collective imagination and covers, in particular, the recapturing of this motif by four contemporary painters : Richard Wallace (2002), Ron Milewicz (2005), Gilles Chambon (2008), Kent Monkman (2008). The article examines as well the new meanings associated with its treatment and finally explores the way our contemporary world deals with the notion of monument and the concept of academicism.
|Author details:
|Isabelle JouteurGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.34679/thersites.vol13.136
|ISSN:
|2364-7612
|Title of parent work (French):
|thersites 13: Antiquipop – Chefs d’œuvres revisités
|Editor(s):
|Fabien Bièvre-Perrin, Filippo Carlà-Uhink, Christian Rollinger, Christine Walde
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|French
|Date of first publication:
|2021/11/08
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/11/11
|Tag:
|21st century; Laocoon; academicism; contemporary art; painting
|Volume:
|2021
|Issue:
|13
|First page:
|43
|Last Page:
|70
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Zeitschriften / thersites, ISSN 2364-7612 / thersites
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International