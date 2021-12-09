Schließen

Effects of a Cumulative, Suboptimal Supply of Multiple Trace Elements in Mice

  Scope: Trace element (TE) deficiencies often occur accumulated, as nutritional intake is inadequate for several TEs, concurrently. Therefore, the impact of a suboptimal supply of iron, zinc, copper, iodine, and selenium on the TE status, health parameters, epigenetics, and genomic stability in mice are studied. Methods and results: Male mice receive reduced or adequate amounts of TEs for 9 weeks. The TE status is analyzed mass‐spectrometrically in serum and different tissues. Furthermore, gene and protein expression of TE biomarkers are assessed with focus on liver. Iron concentrations are most sensitive toward a reduced supply indicated by increased serum transferrin levels and altered hepatic expression of iron‐related genes. Reduced TE supply results in smaller weight gain but higher spleen and heart weights. Additionally, inflammatory mediators in serum and liver are increased together with hepatic genomic instability. However, global DNA (hydroxy)methylation is unaffected by the TE modulation. Conclusion: Despite homeostatic regulation of most TEs in response to a low intake, this condition still has substantial effects on health parameters. It appears that the liver and immune system react particularly sensitive toward changes in TE intake. The reduced Fe status might be the primary driver for the observed effects.

Metadaten
Author details:Hannah Finke, Nicola Lisa WinkelbeinerORCiDGND, Kristina LossowORCiDGND, Barbara Hertel, Victoria Klara Veronika WandtORCiD, Maria SchwarzORCiD, Gabriele Pohl, Johannes Florian KoppORCiDGND, Franziska Ebert, Anna Patricia KippORCiDGND, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/mnfr.202000325
ISSN:1613-4125
Title of parent work (English):Molecular nutrition & food research
Subtitle (English):trace element status, genomic stability, inflammation, and epigenetics
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/01
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/12/09
Volume:64
Issue:16
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

