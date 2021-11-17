Schließen

Post-Brexit no-trade-deal scenario: short-term consumer benefit at the expense of long-term economic development

  • After the United Kingdom has left the European Union it remains unclear whether the two parties can successfully negotiate and sign a trade agreement within the transition period. Ongoing negotiations, practical obstacles and resulting uncertainties make it highly unlikely that economic actors would be fully prepared to a “no-trade-deal” situation. Here we provide an economic shock simulation of the immediate aftermath of such a post-Brexit no-trade-deal scenario by computing the time evolution of more than 1.8 million interactions between more than 6,600 economic actors in the global trade network. We find an abrupt decline in the number of goods produced in the UK and the EU. This sudden output reduction is caused by drops in demand as customers on the respective other side of the Channel incorporate the new trade restriction into their decision-making. As a response, producers reduce prices in order to stimulate demand elsewhere. In the short term consumers benefit from lower prices but production value decreases with potentiallyAfter the United Kingdom has left the European Union it remains unclear whether the two parties can successfully negotiate and sign a trade agreement within the transition period. Ongoing negotiations, practical obstacles and resulting uncertainties make it highly unlikely that economic actors would be fully prepared to a “no-trade-deal” situation. Here we provide an economic shock simulation of the immediate aftermath of such a post-Brexit no-trade-deal scenario by computing the time evolution of more than 1.8 million interactions between more than 6,600 economic actors in the global trade network. We find an abrupt decline in the number of goods produced in the UK and the EU. This sudden output reduction is caused by drops in demand as customers on the respective other side of the Channel incorporate the new trade restriction into their decision-making. As a response, producers reduce prices in order to stimulate demand elsewhere. In the short term consumers benefit from lower prices but production value decreases with potentially severe socio-economic consequences in the longer term.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1208.pdfeng
    (3436KB)

    SHA-512af0a2d7f57213c1e15ed010b2bc311834765bae263682ad4b823196d305d4b27d2878bc8dd97789f4586ddf0d1e6d0bb26e1a7d99de54484dae44126c19d31b4

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Leonie WenzORCiDGND, Anders LevermannORCiDGND, Sven Norman WillnerORCiDGND, Christian OttoORCiD, Kilian KuhlaORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-525819
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52581
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1208)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/11/08
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/17
Tag:chains; costs; impact; model; origins
Issue:9
Article number:e0237500
Number of pages:16
Source:PLoS ONE 15(9): e0237500. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0237500
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo