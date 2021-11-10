Schließen

25.1% high-efficiency monolithic perovskite silicon tandem solar cell with a high bandgap perovskite absorber

  • Monolithic perovskite silicon tandem solar cells can overcome the theoretical efficiency limit of silicon solar cells. This requires an optimum bandgap, high quantum efficiency, and high stability of the perovskite. Herein, a silicon heterojunction bottom cell is combined with a perovskite top cell, with an optimum bandgap of 1.68 eV in planar p-i-n tandem configuration. A methylammonium-free FA(0.75)Cs(0.25)Pb(I0.8Br0.2)(3) perovskite with high Cs content is investigated for improved stability. A 10% molarity increase to 1.1 m of the perovskite precursor solution results in approximate to 75 nm thicker absorber layers and 0.7 mA cm(-2) higher short-circuit current density. With the optimized absorber, tandem devices reach a high fill factor of 80% and up to 25.1% certified efficiency. The unencapsulated tandem device shows an efficiency improvement of 2.3% (absolute) over 5 months, showing the robustness of the absorber against degradation. Moreover, a photoluminescence quantum yield analysis reveals that with adapted chargeMonolithic perovskite silicon tandem solar cells can overcome the theoretical efficiency limit of silicon solar cells. This requires an optimum bandgap, high quantum efficiency, and high stability of the perovskite. Herein, a silicon heterojunction bottom cell is combined with a perovskite top cell, with an optimum bandgap of 1.68 eV in planar p-i-n tandem configuration. A methylammonium-free FA(0.75)Cs(0.25)Pb(I0.8Br0.2)(3) perovskite with high Cs content is investigated for improved stability. A 10% molarity increase to 1.1 m of the perovskite precursor solution results in approximate to 75 nm thicker absorber layers and 0.7 mA cm(-2) higher short-circuit current density. With the optimized absorber, tandem devices reach a high fill factor of 80% and up to 25.1% certified efficiency. The unencapsulated tandem device shows an efficiency improvement of 2.3% (absolute) over 5 months, showing the robustness of the absorber against degradation. Moreover, a photoluminescence quantum yield analysis reveals that with adapted charge transport materials and surface passivation, along with improved antireflection measures, the high bandgap perovskite absorber has the potential for 30% tandem efficiency in the near future.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Patricia S. C. SchulzeORCiDGND, Alexander J. BettORCiDGND, Martin BivourGND, Pietro CaprioglioORCiDGND, Fabian M. Gerspacher, Özde Ş. KabaklıORCiD, Armin Richter, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Qinxin Zhang, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Martin HermleORCiDGND, Harald HillebrechtORCiDGND, Stefan W. GlunzORCiDGND, Jan Christoph GoldschmidtORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-525668
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/solr.202000152
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1197)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/03/20
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/10
Tag:heterojunction silicon solar cells; interfaces; perovskite solar cells; tandem solar cells; thin films
Issue:7
Article number:2000152
Number of pages:12
Source:Sol. RRL, 4: 2000152. https://doi.org/10.1002/solr.202000152
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

