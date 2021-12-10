Nutzungsfokussierte Evaluation in der Lehrkräftefortbildung Belcantare Brandenburg für musikunterrichtende Grundschullehrer*innen im ländlichen Raum

The doctoral thesis published in this book, Utilisation-focused evaluation of Belcantare Brandenburg, a CPD course for primary-level teachers of music in rural areas of the German federal state of Brandenburg, is an exploratory, actor-centred evaluation of the music teaching project Belcanatre Brandenburg which has been in process since 2011. Belcantare Brandenburg is a two-year CPD course for formally trained and untrained music teachers running in the state’s various regions and delivered by the Landesmusikrat (State Music Council) Brandenburg in collaboration with several institutions. Its objective is to develop primary-level educators’ skills around singing and working with songs in the classroom. The thesis was a commissioned piece of research, using an approach to evaluation that centres the interests of the cooperating organisations, which intend to obtain prompts to practical action from the results of the process. The purposes of the evaluation were quality assurance and optimisation for the course, the attainment of

The purposes of the evaluation were quality assurance and optimisation for the course, the attainment of insights to inform the development of coaching for subject teachers, the publication of the evaluation process’ findings in order to demonstrate the added value generated by the course and facilitate stakeholder participation, and the provision of an analytical framework to guide decisions on the project’s continuation after 2022. After discussion with the cooperating parties to the project on their requirements of the evaluation, the author formulated four guiding questions as follows: 1. What levels of satisfaction with the course are observable among its participants? 2. How do the participants see themselves as having gained, in terms of subject-related and professional skills and personal development, during the course? 3. How do those taking part in the coaching (both coaches and coachees) assess the opportunities that present themselves with coaching in music teaching as a form of CPD, and where do they perceive limitations? 4. Which conclusions can we draw for teachers’ CPD from a comparative assessment of theoretical alongside empirical insights? The research that answered these four key questions took place in two stages as follows: 1. The author collected the corpus of empirical data used in the evaluation during the period 2011-2015. In this period, research questions 1-3 were of particular relevance in ongoing quality monitoring and development for the pilot course and its successor. The study has an exploratory design. The variables examined in relation to research questions 1 and 2 have emerged successively from document analysis and the analysis of interviews with partcipants and project managers. Similarly in line with the study’s exploratory character, the semi-closed design of the evaluation questionnaires that were the principal means of data collection for research questions 1 and 2 enabled their respondents (N=40) to contribute their individual points of view to the evaluation process. Using the grading system in place in German schools (1-5, with 1 being the best and 5 the weakest), participants awarded the course an average score of 1.39 wherefore the project can be regarded as an example of best practice in this area. In teachers’ view, the key criterion that made a CPD course of this type worthwhile was the opportunity to engage in a ‘hands-on’ process to develop teaching content and materials that met pupils’ needs and were appropriate to the topic at hand, directly usable in the classroom setting or suitable for repeated practice. The study’s findings on participants’ subjectively assessed professional development during both courses showed that teachers without specific formal qualifications in music teaching considered themselves to have developed further as teachers during the project’s course than those with such qualifications. This notwithstanding, after completion of the course, members of the former group assess themselves as less skilled in the subject of music than do members of the latter. Work on research question 3 was entirely qualitative in design (N=16). Its result was a definition of an ‘open form of coaching in subject teaching skills’ (Offene Form fachdidaktischen Coachings), encompassing descriptions of its parameters and outlines of the key aspects of coach/coachee pairings for coaching in teacher CPD that follows the principle of internal differentiation. 2. In May 2019, in the context of an increasing shortage of appropriately qualified teachers in the state of Brandenburg, the cooperating institutions reached a consensus on their intent to continue the course after 2022 in the interests of quality assurance for primary music teaching. Accordingly, in the same year, research question 4 joined the initial three. Its investigation called for a comprehensive, up-to-date analysis of the theoretical and education policy issues underlying the project as an intervention to support teaching quality, to the end of providing the evaluation with robust insights that would enable it to make a recommendation on the continuation or otherwise of the course. The analysis revealed the open discussion of and active engagement with personal learning processes to be one key characteristic of an innovative culture of learning in CPD for teachers with a focus on professional learning. The book has four parts as follows: Part I outlines the current state of research with regard to professional learning-focused CPD for teachers, taking the dual perspective of education research and music pedagogy. Part II explicates the complex links between this starting point and the topic of the evaluation at hand. The evaluation study itself comprises Part III, while Part IV delineates the insights inductively gained from it and considers them in the context of research on the subject as it stands at the present time.

