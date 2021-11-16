Funktionelle Charakterisierung des Xanthomonas Typ-III Effektorproteins XopS
Functional characterisation of the Xanthomonas type-III effector protein XopS
- Angepasste Pathogene besitzen eine Reihe von Virulenzmechanismen, um pflanzliche Immunantworten unterhalb eines Schwellenwerts der effektiven Resistenz zu unterdrücken. Dadurch sind sie in der Lage sich zu vermehren und Krankheiten auf einem bestimmten Wirt zu verursachen. Eine essentielle Virulenzstrategie Gram-negativer Bakterien ist die Translokation von sogenannten Typ-III Effektorproteinen (T3Es) direkt in die Wirtszelle. Dort stören diese die Immunantwort des Wirts oder fördern die Etablierung einer für das Pathogen günstigen Umgebung. Eine kritische Komponente der Pflanzenimmunität gegen eindringende Pathogene ist die schnelle transkriptionelle Umprogrammierung der angegriffenen Zelle. Viele adaptierte bakterielle Pflanzenpathogene verwenden T3Es, um die Induktion Abwehr-assoziierter Gene zu stören. Die Aufklärung von Effektor-Funktionen, sowie die Identifikation ihrer pflanzlichen Zielproteine sind für das Verständnis der bakteriellen Pathogenese essentiell. Im Rahmen dieser Arbeit sollte das Typ-III Effektorprotein XopS ausAngepasste Pathogene besitzen eine Reihe von Virulenzmechanismen, um pflanzliche Immunantworten unterhalb eines Schwellenwerts der effektiven Resistenz zu unterdrücken. Dadurch sind sie in der Lage sich zu vermehren und Krankheiten auf einem bestimmten Wirt zu verursachen. Eine essentielle Virulenzstrategie Gram-negativer Bakterien ist die Translokation von sogenannten Typ-III Effektorproteinen (T3Es) direkt in die Wirtszelle. Dort stören diese die Immunantwort des Wirts oder fördern die Etablierung einer für das Pathogen günstigen Umgebung. Eine kritische Komponente der Pflanzenimmunität gegen eindringende Pathogene ist die schnelle transkriptionelle Umprogrammierung der angegriffenen Zelle. Viele adaptierte bakterielle Pflanzenpathogene verwenden T3Es, um die Induktion Abwehr-assoziierter Gene zu stören. Die Aufklärung von Effektor-Funktionen, sowie die Identifikation ihrer pflanzlichen Zielproteine sind für das Verständnis der bakteriellen Pathogenese essentiell. Im Rahmen dieser Arbeit sollte das Typ-III Effektorprotein XopS aus Xanthomonas campestris pv. vesicatoria (Xcv) funktionell charakterisiert werden. Zudem lag hier ein besonderer Fokus auf der Untersuchung der Wechselwirkung zwischen XopS und seinem in Vorarbeiten identifizierten pflanzlichen Interaktionspartner WRKY40, einem transkriptionellen Regulator der Abwehr-assoziierten Genexpression. Es konnte gezeigt werden, dass XopS ein essentieller Virulenzfaktor des Phytopathogens Xcv während der präinvasiven Immunantwort ist. So zeigten xopS-defiziente Xcv Bakterien bei einer Inokulation der Blattoberfläche suszeptibler Paprika Pflanzen eine deutlich reduzierte Virulenz im Vergleich zum Xcv Wildtyp. Die Translokation von XopS durch Xcv, sowie die ektopische Expression von XopS in Arabidopsis oder N. benthamiana verhinderte das Schließen von Stomata als Reaktion auf Bakterien bzw. einem Pathogen-assoziierten Stimulus, wobei zudem gezeigt werden konnte, dass dies in einer WRKY40-abhängigen Weise geschieht. Weiter konnte gezeigt werden, dass XopS in der Lage ist, die Expression Abwehr-assoziierter Gene zu manipulieren. Dies deutet darauf hin, dass XopS sowohl in die prä-als auch in die postinvasive, apoplastische Abwehr eingreift. Phytohormon-Signalnetzwerke spielen während des Aufbaus einer effizienten pflanzlichen Immunantwort eine wichtige Rolle. Hier konnte gezeigt werden, dass XopS mit genau diesen Signalnetzwerken zu interferieren scheint. Eine ektopische Expression des Effektors in Arabidopsis führte beispielsweise zu einer signifikanten Induktion des Phytohormons Jasmonsäure (JA), während eine Infektion von suszeptiblen Paprika Pflanzen mit einem xopS-defizienten Xcv Stamm zu einer ebenfalls signifikanten Akkumulation des Salicylsäure (SA)-Gehalts führte. So kann zu diesem Zeitpunkt vermutet werden, dass XopS die Virulenz von Xcv fördert, indem JA-abhängige Signalwege induziert werden und es gleichzeitig zur Unterdrückung SA-abhängiger Signalwege kommt. Die Virus-induzierte Genstilllegung des XopS Interaktionspartners WRKY40a in Paprika erhöhte die Toleranz der Pflanze gegenüber einer Xcv Infektion, was darauf hindeutet, dass es sich bei diesem Protein um einen transkriptionellen Repressor pflanzlicher Immunantworten handelt. Die Hypothese, dass WRKY40 die Abwehr-assoziierte Genexpression reprimiert, konnte hier über verschiedene experimentelle Ansätze bekräftigt werden. So wurde beispielsweise gezeigt, dass die Expression von verschiedenen Abwehrgenen einschließlich des SA-abhängigen Gens PR1 und die des Negativregulators des JA-Signalwegs JAZ8 von WRKY40 gehemmt wird. Um bei einem Pathogenangriff die Abwehr-assoziierte Genexpression zu gewährleisten, muss WRKY40 als Negativregulator abgebaut werden. Vorarbeiten zeigten, dass WRKY40 über das 26S Proteasom abgebaut wird. In der hier vorliegenden Studie konnte weiter bestätigt, dass der T3E XopS zu einer Stabilisierung des WRKY40 Proteins führt, indem er auf bislang ungeklärte Weise dessen Abbau über das 26S Proteasom verhindert. Die Ergebnisse aus der hier vorliegenden Arbeit lassen die Vermutung zu, dass die Stabilisierung des Negativregulators der Immunantwort WRKY40 seitens XopS dazu führt, dass eine darüber vermittelte Manipulation der Abwehr-assoziierten Genexpression, sowie eine Umsteuerung phytohormoneller Wechselwirkungen die Ausbreitung von Xcv auf suszeptiblen Paprikapflanzen fördert. Ein weiteres Ziel dieser Arbeit war es, weitere potentielle in planta Interaktionspartner von XopS zu identifizieren die für seine Interaktion mit WRKY40 bzw. für die Aufschlüsselung seines Wirkmechanismus relevant sein könnten. So konnte die Deubiquitinase UBP12 als weiterer pflanzlicher Interaktionspartner sowohl von XopS als auch von WRKY40 gefunden werden. Dieses Enzym ist in der Lage, die Ubiquitinierung von Substratproteinen zu modifizieren und seine Funktion könnte somit ein Bindeglied zwischen XopS und dessen Interferenz mit dem proteasomalen Abbau von WRKY40 sein. Während einer kompatiblen Xcv-Wirtsinteraktion führte die Virus-induzierte Genstilllegung von UBP12 zu einer reduzierten Resistenz der Pflanze gegenüber des Pathogens Xcv, was auf dessen positiv-regulatorische Wirkung während der Immunantwort hindeutet. Zudem zeigten Western Blot Analysen, dass das Protein WRKY40 bei einer Herunterregulierung von UBP12 akkumuliert und dass diese Akkumulation von der Anwesenheit des T3Es XopS zusätzlich verstärkt wird. Weiterführende Analysen zur biochemischen Charakterisierung der XopS/WRKY40/UBP12 Interaktion sollten in Zukunft durchgeführt werden, um den genauen Wirkmechanismus des XopS T3Es weiter aufzuschlüsseln.…
- Adapted pathogens have acquired a number of virulence mechanisms to suppress plant immune responses below a threshold of effective resistance and are thus able to replicate and cause disease on a given host. Virulence mechanisms include the translocation of so-called type-III effector proteins (T3Es) directly into the host cell, where they disrupt immune responses or assist the pathogen to establish a beneficial environment. A critical component of plant immunity against invading pathogens is rapid transcriptional reprogramming of the targeted cell to minimize virulence. Many adapted bacterial plant pathogens use T3Es to interfere with the induction of defense-associated genes. Due to the fact that for most of the T3Es studied to date their target proteins in the host are unknown, it is often unclear by which mechanisms these defense responses are disrupted. Thus, the elucidation of effector functions, as well as the identification of their plant target proteins, are necessary for the understanding of bacterial pathogenesis. In thisAdapted pathogens have acquired a number of virulence mechanisms to suppress plant immune responses below a threshold of effective resistance and are thus able to replicate and cause disease on a given host. Virulence mechanisms include the translocation of so-called type-III effector proteins (T3Es) directly into the host cell, where they disrupt immune responses or assist the pathogen to establish a beneficial environment. A critical component of plant immunity against invading pathogens is rapid transcriptional reprogramming of the targeted cell to minimize virulence. Many adapted bacterial plant pathogens use T3Es to interfere with the induction of defense-associated genes. Due to the fact that for most of the T3Es studied to date their target proteins in the host are unknown, it is often unclear by which mechanisms these defense responses are disrupted. Thus, the elucidation of effector functions, as well as the identification of their plant target proteins, are necessary for the understanding of bacterial pathogenesis. In this work, the type-III effector protein XopS from Xanthomonas campestris pv. vesicatoria (Xcv) was functionally characterized. In addition, a particular focus of this characterization was to investigate the interaction between XopS and its plant interaction partner WRKY40, a transcriptional regulator of defense-associated gene expression, identified in preliminary work. XopS was shown to be an essential virulence factor of the phytopathogen Xcv during the preinvasive immune response. Thus, xopS-deficient Xcv bacteria showed significantly reduced virulence when inoculated on the leaf surface of susceptible pepper plants compared to Xcv wild type. Translocation of XopS by Xcv, as well as ectopic expression of XopS in Arabidopsis or N. benthamiana, prevented stomatal closure in response to bacteria or a pathogen-associated stimulus, respectively, and it was further shown that this occurs in a WRKY40-dependent manner. Additionally, XopS was shown to be able to manipulate the expression of defense-associated genes. This suggests that XopS interferes with both preinvasive and postinvasive apoplastic defense mechanisms. Phytohormone signaling networks play an important role during the establishment of an efficient plant immune response. Here, it was shown that XopS appears to interfere with these signaling networks. For example, ectopic expression of the effector in Arabidopsis led to a significant induction of the phytohormone jasmonic acid (JA), while infection of susceptible pepper plants with a xopS-deficient Xcv strain resulted in an equally significant accumulation of the salicylic acid (SA) content. Thus, at this stage it can be speculated that XopS promotes the virulence of Xcv by inducing JA-dependent signaling pathways and simultaneously suppressing SA signaling pathways via it. In this work, it was confirmed that XopS interacts not only with WRKY40 from N. benthamiana but also with its orthologous proteins from Arabidopsis (AtWRKY40) and pepper (CaWRKY40a). Virus-induced gene silencing of WRKY40a in bell pepper increased plant tolerance to Xcv infection, suggesting that this protein is a transcriptional regulator that suppresses induction of plant immune responses. The hypothesis that WRKY40 is a transcriptional repressor of defense-associated gene expression was corroborated here via several experimental approaches. For example, the expression of several defense genes including the SA-dependent gene PR1 and that of the negative regulator of the JA pathway JAZ8 was shown to be inhibited by WRKY40. To ensure defense-associated gene expression during pathogen attack, WRKY40 as a negative regulator must be removed to allow expression of defense genes. Preliminary work showed that WRKY40 is degraded via the 26S proteasome. The present study further confirmed that the T3E XopS leads to stabilization of WRKY40 protein by preventing its proteasomal degradation in a yet unexplained manner. The results from the work presented here suggest that stabilization of the negative regulator of immune responses WRKY40 by XopS leads to the manipulation of defense-associated gene expression, as well as a redirection of phytohormonal interactions, which in turn promotes the spread of Xcv on susceptible pepper plants. Another goal of this work was to identify other potential in planta interaction partners of XopS that might be relevant for its interaction with WRKY40 or for the deciphering of its mechanism of action. This identified the deubiquitinase UBP12 as another plant interaction partner of both XopS and WRKY40. UBP12 is able to modify the ubiquitination of substrate proteins and its function could thus represent a link between XopS and its interference with the proteasomal degradation of WRKY40. During a compatible Xcv-host interaction, virus-induced gene silencing of UBP12 resulted in reduced plant resistance to the pathogen Xcv, suggesting its positive regulatory effect during the immune response. Moreover, Western blot analyses showed that the protein WRKY40 accumulates upon down-regulation of UBP12 and that this accumulation is further enhanced by the presence of the T3E XopS. Further analysis on the biochemical characterization of the XopS/WRKY40/UBP12 interaction should be performed in the future to further elucidate the exact mode of action of the XopS T3E.…
|Author details:
|Margot RaffeinerORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-525532
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52553
|Reviewer(s):
|Frederik BörnkeORCiDGND, Marcel WiermerORCiDGND, Jörg FettkeORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Frederik Börnke
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Date of first publication:
|2021/11/16
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/09/30
|Release date:
|2021/11/16
|Tag:
|Proteasomaler Abbau; Stomatäre Immunität; WRKY40; Xanthomonas campestris pv. vesicatoria; XopS
WRKY40; Xanthomonas campestris pv. vesicatoria; XopS; proteasomal degradation; stomatal immunity
|Number of pages:
|IX, 185
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International