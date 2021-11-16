Funktionelle Charakterisierung des Xanthomonas Typ-III Effektorproteins XopS

Adapted pathogens have acquired a number of virulence mechanisms to suppress plant immune responses below a threshold of effective resistance and are thus able to replicate and cause disease on a given host. Virulence mechanisms include the translocation of so-called type-III effector proteins (T3Es) directly into the host cell, where they disrupt immune responses or assist the pathogen to establish a beneficial environment. A critical component of plant immunity against invading pathogens is rapid transcriptional reprogramming of the targeted cell to minimize virulence. Many adapted bacterial plant pathogens use T3Es to interfere with the induction of defense-associated genes. Due to the fact that for most of the T3Es studied to date their target proteins in the host are unknown, it is often unclear by which mechanisms these defense responses are disrupted. Thus, the elucidation of effector functions, as well as the identification of their plant target proteins, are necessary for the understanding of bacterial pathogenesis. In this

Thus, the elucidation of effector functions, as well as the identification of their plant target proteins, are necessary for the understanding of bacterial pathogenesis. In this work, the type-III effector protein XopS from Xanthomonas campestris pv. vesicatoria (Xcv) was functionally characterized. In addition, a particular focus of this characterization was to investigate the interaction between XopS and its plant interaction partner WRKY40, a transcriptional regulator of defense-associated gene expression, identified in preliminary work. XopS was shown to be an essential virulence factor of the phytopathogen Xcv during the preinvasive immune response. Thus, xopS-deficient Xcv bacteria showed significantly reduced virulence when inoculated on the leaf surface of susceptible pepper plants compared to Xcv wild type. Translocation of XopS by Xcv, as well as ectopic expression of XopS in Arabidopsis or N. benthamiana, prevented stomatal closure in response to bacteria or a pathogen-associated stimulus, respectively, and it was further shown that this occurs in a WRKY40-dependent manner. Additionally, XopS was shown to be able to manipulate the expression of defense-associated genes. This suggests that XopS interferes with both preinvasive and postinvasive apoplastic defense mechanisms. Phytohormone signaling networks play an important role during the establishment of an efficient plant immune response. Here, it was shown that XopS appears to interfere with these signaling networks. For example, ectopic expression of the effector in Arabidopsis led to a significant induction of the phytohormone jasmonic acid (JA), while infection of susceptible pepper plants with a xopS-deficient Xcv strain resulted in an equally significant accumulation of the salicylic acid (SA) content. Thus, at this stage it can be speculated that XopS promotes the virulence of Xcv by inducing JA-dependent signaling pathways and simultaneously suppressing SA signaling pathways via it. In this work, it was confirmed that XopS interacts not only with WRKY40 from N. benthamiana but also with its orthologous proteins from Arabidopsis (AtWRKY40) and pepper (CaWRKY40a). Virus-induced gene silencing of WRKY40a in bell pepper increased plant tolerance to Xcv infection, suggesting that this protein is a transcriptional regulator that suppresses induction of plant immune responses. The hypothesis that WRKY40 is a transcriptional repressor of defense-associated gene expression was corroborated here via several experimental approaches. For example, the expression of several defense genes including the SA-dependent gene PR1 and that of the negative regulator of the JA pathway JAZ8 was shown to be inhibited by WRKY40. To ensure defense-associated gene expression during pathogen attack, WRKY40 as a negative regulator must be removed to allow expression of defense genes. Preliminary work showed that WRKY40 is degraded via the 26S proteasome. The present study further confirmed that the T3E XopS leads to stabilization of WRKY40 protein by preventing its proteasomal degradation in a yet unexplained manner. The results from the work presented here suggest that stabilization of the negative regulator of immune responses WRKY40 by XopS leads to the manipulation of defense-associated gene expression, as well as a redirection of phytohormonal interactions, which in turn promotes the spread of Xcv on susceptible pepper plants. Another goal of this work was to identify other potential in planta interaction partners of XopS that might be relevant for its interaction with WRKY40 or for the deciphering of its mechanism of action. This identified the deubiquitinase UBP12 as another plant interaction partner of both XopS and WRKY40. UBP12 is able to modify the ubiquitination of substrate proteins and its function could thus represent a link between XopS and its interference with the proteasomal degradation of WRKY40. During a compatible Xcv-host interaction, virus-induced gene silencing of UBP12 resulted in reduced plant resistance to the pathogen Xcv, suggesting its positive regulatory effect during the immune response. Moreover, Western blot analyses showed that the protein WRKY40 accumulates upon down-regulation of UBP12 and that this accumulation is further enhanced by the presence of the T3E XopS. Further analysis on the biochemical characterization of the XopS/WRKY40/UBP12 interaction should be performed in the future to further elucidate the exact mode of action of the XopS T3E.

