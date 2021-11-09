Platform Coring on Digital Software Platforms
- Digital software platforms such as iOS or Android evolve quickly. Through regular updates, their set of built-in (core) features increases. While innovation allows strengthening platforms amidst competition, it can hurt contributors when introducing core features that are already provided by third-party developers (Platform Coring). This book addresses the underexplored phenomenon of Platform Coring and provides strategical guidance for platform owners and third-party contributors. Platform owners are well-advised to carefully consider the benefits and risks for their platform ecosystem. The book contributes by highlighting avenues to employ Platform Coring for the competitive advantage of the platform and ecosystem simultaneously.
|Author details:
|Benedict BenderORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-658-34798-7
|ISBN:
|978-3-658-34799-4
|Title of parent work (English):
|Schriften zur Business Analytics und zum Informationsmanagement
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publishing:
|Wiesbaden
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/11/09
|Number of pages:
|XVIII, 252
|Organizational units:
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft