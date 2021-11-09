Schließen

Platform Coring on Digital Software Platforms

  • Digital software platforms such as iOS or Android evolve quickly. Through regular updates, their set of built-in (core) features increases. While innovation allows strengthening platforms amidst competition, it can hurt contributors when introducing core features that are already provided by third-party developers (Platform Coring). This book addresses the underexplored phenomenon of Platform Coring and provides strategical guidance for platform owners and third-party contributors. Platform owners are well-advised to carefully consider the benefits and risks for their platform ecosystem. The book contributes by highlighting avenues to employ Platform Coring for the competitive advantage of the platform and ecosystem simultaneously.

Metadaten
Author details:Benedict BenderORCiDGND
ISBN:978-3-658-34798-7
ISBN:978-3-658-34799-4
Title of parent work (English):Schriften zur Business Analytics und zum Informationsmanagement
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Wiesbaden
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:English
Year of first publication:2021
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/09
Number of pages:XVIII, 252
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

