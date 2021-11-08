Schließen

Release of Singlet Oxygen from Organic Peroxides under Mild Conditions

  • Singlet oxygen can be released in the dark in nearly quantitative yield from endoperoxides of naphthalenes, anthracenes and pyridones as an alternative to its generation by photosensitization. Recently, new donor systems have been designed which operate at very low temperatures but which are prepared from their parent forms at acceptable rates. Enhancement of the reactivity of donors is conveniently achieved by the design of the substitution pattern or through the use of plasmonic heating of nanoparticle-bound donors. The most important aim of these donor molecules is to transfer singlet oxygen in a controlled and directed manner to a target. Low temperatures and the linking between donors and acceptors reduce the random walk of oxygen and may force an attack at the desired position. By using chiral donor systems, new stereocenters might be introduced into prochiral acceptors.

Author details:Werner FudickarORCiDGND, Torsten LinkerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/cptc.201700235
ISSN:2367-0932
Title of parent work (English):ChemPhotoChem
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/02/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/08
Tag:donor-acceptor systems; oxygenation; peroxides; polycycles; retro reactions
Volume:2
Issue:7
Number of pages:11
First page:548
Last Page:558
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

