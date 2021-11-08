A polifonia na fala profética parodiada e na mudança de perspetiva
|Author details:
|Gerda HaßlerORCiDGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-631-80722-4
|Title of parent work (Portuguese):
|Contactos linguísticos na sequência da expansão portuguesa
|Publisher:
|Lang
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|Portuguese
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2021/11/08
|First page:
|205
|Last Page:
|220
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 45 Italienisch, Rumänisch, Rätoromanisch / 450 Italienisch, Rumänisch, Rätoromanisch