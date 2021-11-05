Carbon supply and the regulation of primary cell wall synthesis in Arabidopsis thaliana

Cellulose is the most abundant biopolymer on Earth and cell wall (CW) synthesis is one of the major carbon consumers in the plant cell. Structure and several interaction partners of plasma membrane (PM)-bound cellulose synthase (CESA) complexes, CSCs, have been studied extensively, but much less is understood about the signals that activate and translocate CESAs to the PM and how exactly cellulose synthesis is being regulated during the diel cycle. The literature describes CSC regulation possibilities through interactions with accessory proteins upon stress conditions (e.g. CC1), post-translational modifications that regulate CSC speed and their possible anchoring in the PM (e.g. with phosphorylation and S-acylation, respectively). In this thesis, 13CO2 labeling and imaging techniques were employed in the same Arabidopsis seedling growth system to elucidate how and when new carbon is incorporated into cell wall (CW) sugars and UDP-glucose, and to follow CSC behavior during the diel cycle. Additionally, an ubiquitination analysis was

Cellulose is the most abundant biopolymer on Earth and cell wall (CW) synthesis is one of the major carbon consumers in the plant cell. Structure and several interaction partners of plasma membrane (PM)-bound cellulose synthase (CESA) complexes, CSCs, have been studied extensively, but much less is understood about the signals that activate and translocate CESAs to the PM and how exactly cellulose synthesis is being regulated during the diel cycle. The literature describes CSC regulation possibilities through interactions with accessory proteins upon stress conditions (e.g. CC1), post-translational modifications that regulate CSC speed and their possible anchoring in the PM (e.g. with phosphorylation and S-acylation, respectively). In this thesis, 13CO2 labeling and imaging techniques were employed in the same Arabidopsis seedling growth system to elucidate how and when new carbon is incorporated into cell wall (CW) sugars and UDP-glucose, and to follow CSC behavior during the diel cycle. Additionally, an ubiquitination analysis was performed to investigate a possible mechanism to affect CSC trafficking to and/or from the PM. Carbon is being incorporated into CW glucose at a 3-fold higher rate during the light period in comparison to the night in wild-type seedlings. Furthermore, CSC density at the PM, as an indication of active cellulose synthesizing machinery, is increasing in the light and falling during the night, showing that CW biosynthesis is more active in the light. Therefore, CW synthesis might be regulated by the carbon status of the cell. This regulation is broken in the starchless pgm mutant where light and dark carbon incorporation rates into CW glucose are similar, possibly due to the high soluble sugar content in pgm during the first part of the night. Strikingly, pgm CSC abundance at the PM is constantly low during the whole diel cycle, indicating little or no cellulose synthesis, but can be restored with exogenous sucrose or a longer photoperiod. Ubiquitination was explored as a possible regulating mechanism for translocation of primary CW CSCs from the PM and several potential ubiquitination sites have been identified.. The approach in this thesis enabled to study cellulose/CW synthesis from different angles but in the same growth system, allowing direct comparison of those methodologies, which could help understand the relationship between the amount of available carbon in a plant cell and the cells capacity to synthesize cellulose/CW. Understanding which factors contribute to cellulose synthesis regulation and addressing those fundamental questions can provide essential knowledge to manage the need for increased crop production.

