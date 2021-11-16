Nonlinear dynamics and interactions of tipping elements in the Earth system
Nichtlineare Dynamiken und Interaktionen von Kippelementen im Erdsystem
- With ongoing anthropogenic global warming, some of the most vulnerable components of the Earth system might become unstable and undergo a critical transition. These subsystems are the so-called tipping elements. They are believed to exhibit threshold behaviour and would, if triggered, result in severe consequences for the biosphere and human societies. Furthermore, it has been shown that climate tipping elements are not isolated entities, but interact across the entire Earth system. Therefore, this thesis aims at mapping out the potential for tipping events and feedbacks in the Earth system mainly by the use of complex dynamical systems and network science approaches, but partially also by more detailed process-based models of the Earth system. In the first part of this thesis, the theoretical foundations are laid by the investigation of networks of interacting tipping elements. For this purpose, the conditions for the emergence of global cascades are analysed against the structure of paradigmatic network types such as Erdös-Rényi,With ongoing anthropogenic global warming, some of the most vulnerable components of the Earth system might become unstable and undergo a critical transition. These subsystems are the so-called tipping elements. They are believed to exhibit threshold behaviour and would, if triggered, result in severe consequences for the biosphere and human societies. Furthermore, it has been shown that climate tipping elements are not isolated entities, but interact across the entire Earth system. Therefore, this thesis aims at mapping out the potential for tipping events and feedbacks in the Earth system mainly by the use of complex dynamical systems and network science approaches, but partially also by more detailed process-based models of the Earth system. In the first part of this thesis, the theoretical foundations are laid by the investigation of networks of interacting tipping elements. For this purpose, the conditions for the emergence of global cascades are analysed against the structure of paradigmatic network types such as Erdös-Rényi, Barabási-Albert, Watts-Strogatz and explicitly spatially embedded networks. Furthermore, micro-scale structures are detected that are decisive for the transition of local to global cascades. These so-called motifs link the micro- to the macro-scale in the network of tipping elements. Alongside a model description paper, all these results are entered into the Python software package PyCascades, which is publicly available on github. In the second part of this dissertation, the tipping element framework is first applied to components of the Earth system such as the cryosphere and to parts of the biosphere. Afterwards it is applied to a set of interacting climate tipping elements on a global scale. Using the Earth system Model of Intermediate Complexity (EMIC) CLIMBER-2, the temperature feedbacks are quantified, which would arise if some of the large cryosphere elements disintegrate over a long span of time. The cryosphere components that are investigated are the Arctic summer sea ice, the mountain glaciers, the Greenland and the West Antarctic Ice Sheets. The committed temperature increase, in case the ice masses disintegrate, is on the order of an additional half a degree on a global average (0.39-0.46 °C), while local to regional additional temperature increases can exceed 5 °C. This means that, once tipping has begun, additional reinforcing feedbacks are able to increase global warming and with that the risk of further tipping events. This is also the case in the Amazon rainforest, whose parts are dependent on each other via the so-called moisture-recycling feedback. In this thesis, the importance of drought-induced tipping events in the Amazon rainforest is investigated in detail. Despite the Amazon rainforest is assumed to be adapted to past environmental conditions, it is found that tipping events sharply increase if the drought conditions become too intense in a too short amount of time, outpacing the adaptive capacity of the Amazon rainforest. In these cases, the frequency of tipping cascades also increases to 50% (or above) of all tipping events. In the model that was developed in this study, the southeastern region of the Amazon basin is hit hardest by the simulated drought patterns. This is also the region that already nowadays suffers a lot from extensive human-induced changes due to large-scale deforestation, cattle ranching or infrastructure projects. Moreover, on the larger Earth system wide scale, a network of conceptualised climate tipping elements is constructed in this dissertation making use of a large literature review, expert knowledge and topological properties of the tipping elements. In global warming scenarios, tipping cascades are detected even under modest scenarios of climate change, limiting global warming to 2 °C above pre-industrial levels. In addition, the structural roles of the climate tipping elements in the network are revealed. While the large ice sheets on Greenland and Antarctica are the initiators of tipping cascades, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) acts as the transmitter of cascades. Furthermore, in our conceptual climate tipping element model, it is found that the ice sheets are of particular importance for the stability of the entire system of investigated climate tipping elements. In the last part of this thesis, the results from the temperature feedback study with the EMIC CLIMBER-2 are combined with the conceptual model of climate tipping elements. There, it is observed that the likelihood of further tipping events slightly increases due to the temperature feedbacks even if no further CO$_2$ would be added to the atmosphere. Although the developed network model is of conceptual nature, it is possible with this work for the first time to quantify the risk of tipping events between interacting components of the Earth system under global warming scenarios, by allowing for dynamic temperature feedbacks at the same time.…
- Bei fortdauerndem anthropogenem Klimawandel, könnten einige der vulnerabelsten Komponenten des Erdsystem instabil werden und in einen anderen Zustand übergehen. Diese Komponenten des Erdsystems sind die sogenannten Kippelemente. Bei ihnen wird angenommen, dass sie einen Kipppunkt besitzen ab dem sie in einen qualitativ anderen Zustand übergehen können. Sollte das passieren, hätte das schwerwiegende Konsequenzen für die Biosphäre und menschliche Gesellschaften. Des Weiteren ist gezeigt worden, dass Kippelemente keine isolierte Reigionen oder Prozesse sind, sondern über das gesamte Erdsystem hinweg interagieren. Das Ziel dieser Arbeit ist es daher, die Wahrscheinlichkeit für Kippereignisse sowie deren Feedbacks im Erdsystem zu quantifizieren. Zu diesem Zweck kommen vor allem Frameworks aus der Wissenschaft komplexer Systeme und Netzwerke zum Einsatz. Für einige Teilaspekte dieser Arbeit wird aber auch ein detaillierteres und prozessbasierteres Erdsystemmodell verwendet. Im ersten Teil dieser Arbeit werden die theoretischen GrundlagenBei fortdauerndem anthropogenem Klimawandel, könnten einige der vulnerabelsten Komponenten des Erdsystem instabil werden und in einen anderen Zustand übergehen. Diese Komponenten des Erdsystems sind die sogenannten Kippelemente. Bei ihnen wird angenommen, dass sie einen Kipppunkt besitzen ab dem sie in einen qualitativ anderen Zustand übergehen können. Sollte das passieren, hätte das schwerwiegende Konsequenzen für die Biosphäre und menschliche Gesellschaften. Des Weiteren ist gezeigt worden, dass Kippelemente keine isolierte Reigionen oder Prozesse sind, sondern über das gesamte Erdsystem hinweg interagieren. Das Ziel dieser Arbeit ist es daher, die Wahrscheinlichkeit für Kippereignisse sowie deren Feedbacks im Erdsystem zu quantifizieren. Zu diesem Zweck kommen vor allem Frameworks aus der Wissenschaft komplexer Systeme und Netzwerke zum Einsatz. Für einige Teilaspekte dieser Arbeit wird aber auch ein detaillierteres und prozessbasierteres Erdsystemmodell verwendet. Im ersten Teil dieser Arbeit werden die theoretischen Grundlagen gelegt, indem komplexe Netzwerke bestehend aus interagierenden Kippelementen untersucht werden. Hier werden Voraussetzungen für das Auftreten globaler Kippkaskaden anhand der Struktur paradigmatischer Netzwerktypen analysiert. Diese Typen sind Netzwerke wie Erdös-Rényi, Barabási-Albert, Watts-Strogatz Netzwerke oder auch explizit räumlich eingebettete Netzwerke. Darüber hinaus sind bestimmte Mikrostrukturen in Netzwerken dafür entscheidend, ob sich eine lokale Kaskaden auf das globale Netzwerk ausbreiten kann. Diese Strukturen sind das Bindeglied zwischen der Mikro- und der Makroebene des Netzwerks und werden Motive genannt. Zusammen mit einer Publikation zur Modellbeschreibung, werden alle diese Ergebnisse im Python-Softwarepaket PyCascades veröffentlicht, das auf github öffentlich verfügbar ist. Im zweiten Teil dieser Dissertation wird das Kippelementframework zunächst auf Kompenenten des Erdsystems angewendet wie der Kryosphäre und Teilen der Biosphäre, und danach auf globaler Skala für interagierende Klimakippelemente. In einem ersten Schritt werden mit dem Erdsystemmodell mittlerer Komplexität CLIMBER-2 die Temperaturfeedbacks ermittelt, die entstehen würden, wenn große Gebiete der Kryosphäre auf lange Sicht eisfrei werden. In dieser Berechnung werden das arktische Sommermeereis, die Gebirgsgletscher, der grönländische und der westantarktische Eisschild berücksichtigt. Die quantifizierte Temperaturerhöhung liegt in der Größenordnung von einem halben Grad zusätzlicher globaler Erwärmung (0.39--0.46°C). Lokale bis regionale Temperaturerhöhungen können allerdings 5°C übersteigen. Wenn also das Kippen einiger Elemente begonnen hat, bedeutet dieses Ergebnis, dass Temperaturfeedbacks in der Lage sind, das Risiko weiterer Kippereignisse zu erhöhen. Dies ist auch der Fall im Amazonasregenwald, dessen Unterregionen über den sogenannten Feuchtig-keits-Recycling-Feedback miteinander in Beziehung stehen und voneinander abhängen. In dieser Dissertation wird die Bedeutung von Kippereignissen im Detail untersucht, die aufgrund von Dürreperioden zustande kommen. Obwohl man davon ausgehen kann, dass der Regenwald sich an zurückliegende und gegenwärtige Klimabedingungen angepasst hat, kann festgestellt werden, dass die Häu-figkeit von Kippereignissen stark zunimmt, wenn die jeweilige Trockenperiode eine gewisse Intensität übersteigt und damit die Anpassungsfähigkeit des Amazonasregenwalds überschritten wird. In solchen Fällen steigt auch die Häufigkeit von Kippkaskaden unter allen Kippereignissen auf 50% (und mehr) an. In dem Modell, das in dieser Studie entwickelt wurde, zeigt sich, dass der Südosten des Amazonasbeckens am stärksten von den simulierten Trockenheitsmustern betroffen ist. Das ist gleichzeitig die Region, die bereits heute stark unter anthropogener Veränderung leidet, unter anderem aufgrund von großflächiger Abholzung, Viehzucht oder Infrastrukturprojekten. Zudem wird in dieser Dissertation auf der größeren, erdsystemweiten Skala ein Netzwerk konzeptionalisierter Klimakippelemente aufgebaut. Zu diesem Zweck wird eine umfangreiche Literaturrecherche durchgeführt, die zusammen mit Expertenwissen und den topologischen Eigenschaften der Kippelemente in die Studien mit einfließt. In Klimawandelszenarien können dann Kippkaskaden beobachtet werden, selbst wenn die globale Erderwärmung auf 2°C über dem vorindustriellen Niveau begrenzt werden kann. Außerdem werden die strukturellen Rollen der Klimakippelemente im Netzwerk ermittelt. Während die großen Eisschilde auf Grönland und der Westantarktis viele Kippkaskaden initiieren, ist die Atlantische Umwälzzirkulation für die Weitergabe vieler dieser Kaskaden verantwortlich. In unserem konzeptionellen Modell für Klimakippelemente wird darüber hinaus festgestellt, dass die Eisschilde von besonderer Bedeutung für die Stabilität des Gesamtsystems sind. Im letzen Teil dieser Dissertation werden die Ergebnisse der Feedbackstudie (CLIMBER-2-Studie) zusammengebracht mit dem konzeptionellen Klimakippelementmodell. Dabei zeigt sich, dass die Wahrscheinlichkeit zusätzlicher Kippereignisse aufgrund der berücksichtigten Temperaturfeedbacks auch ohne das Zuführen eines zusätzlichen CO2-Eintrags in die Atmosphäre leicht ansteigt. Trotz der konzeptionellen Natur des entwickelten Netzwerkmodells, ist es mit dieser Arbeit erstmals möglich eine Risikoabschätzung über das Auftreten von Kippkaskaden im Erdsystem vorzunehmen. Darüber hinaus können, unter der Annahme globaler Erwärmungsszenarien, auch dynamische Temperaturfeedbacks berücksichtigt werden.…
|Author details:
|Nico WunderlingORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-525140
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52514
|Reviewer(s):
|Ricarda WinkelmannORCiDGND, Jonathan F. DongesORCiD, Peter AshwinORCiD
|Supervisor(s):
|Ricarda Winkelmann, Jonathan F. Donges
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/11/16
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2021/10/15
|Release date:
|2021/11/16
|Tag:
|Kippelement; Kippkaskade; Klimawandel; komplexe Netzwerke; nichtlineare Dynamiken
climate change; complex networks; nonlinear dynamics; tipping cascade; tipping element
|Number of pages:
|ix, 303
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|UT 8900, ST 630
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|License (German):
|Urheberrechtsschutz