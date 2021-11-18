Schließen

Source pools and disharmony of the world’s island floras

  • Island disharmony refers to the biased representation of higher taxa on islands compared to their mainland source regions and represents a central concept in island biology. Here, we develop a generalizable framework for approximating these source regions and conduct the first global assessment of island disharmony and its underlying drivers. We compiled vascular plant species lists for 178 oceanic islands and 735 mainland regions. Using mainland data only, we modelled species turnover as a function of environmental and geographic distance and predicted the proportion of shared species between each island and mainland region. We then quantified the over- or under-representation of families on individual islands (representational disharmony) by contrasting the observed number of species against a null model of random colonization from the mainland source pool, and analysed the effects of six family-level functional traits on the resulting measure. Furthermore, we aggregated the values of representational disharmony per island toIsland disharmony refers to the biased representation of higher taxa on islands compared to their mainland source regions and represents a central concept in island biology. Here, we develop a generalizable framework for approximating these source regions and conduct the first global assessment of island disharmony and its underlying drivers. We compiled vascular plant species lists for 178 oceanic islands and 735 mainland regions. Using mainland data only, we modelled species turnover as a function of environmental and geographic distance and predicted the proportion of shared species between each island and mainland region. We then quantified the over- or under-representation of families on individual islands (representational disharmony) by contrasting the observed number of species against a null model of random colonization from the mainland source pool, and analysed the effects of six family-level functional traits on the resulting measure. Furthermore, we aggregated the values of representational disharmony per island to characterize overall taxonomic bias of a given flora (compositional disharmony), and analysed this second measure as a function of four island biogeographical variables. Our results indicate considerable variation in representational disharmony both within and among plant families. Examples of generally over-represented families include Urticaceae, Convolvulaceae and almost all pteridophyte families. Other families such as Asteraceae and Orchidaceae were generally under-represented, with local peaks of over-representation in known radiation hotspots. Abiotic pollination and a lack of dispersal specialization were most strongly associated with an insular over-representation of families, whereas other family-level traits showed minor effects. With respect to compositional disharmony, large, high-elevation islands tended to have the most disharmonic floras. Our results provide important insights into the taxon- and island-specific drivers of disharmony. The proposed framework allows overcoming the limitations of previous approaches and provides a quantitative basis for incorporating functional and phylogenetic approaches into future studies of island disharmony.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1211.pdfeng
    (5012KB)

    SHA-5128571d066cc65f064cc5f470ba54fd21ab8ca1ddb4480c559f4308a2818d52142e106f25e010f140e41516ce6804ed14102b33c8f442253daac851d1dfab678a3

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christian KönigORCiD, Patrick WeigeltORCiD, Amanda TaylorORCiD, Anke SteinORCiDGND, Wayne DawsonORCiD, Franz EsslORCiDGND, Jan PerglORCiD, Petr PyšekORCiDGND, Mark van KleunenORCiDGND, Marten WinterORCiD, Cyrille ChatelainORCiD, Jan J. WieringaORCiD, Pavel KrestovORCiD, Holger KreftORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-525101
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52510
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1211)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/18
Tag:assembly processes; biotic filtering; dispersal filtering; environmental filtering; generalized dissimilarity modelling; island disharmony; island syndromes; source regions; vascular plants
Issue:1
Number of pages:14
Source:Ecography, 44: 44-55. https://doi.org/10.1111/ecog.05174
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo