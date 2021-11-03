Schließen

Predicting location probabilities of drivers to improved dispatch decisions of transportation network companies based on trajectory data

  The demand for peer-to-peer ridesharing services increased over the last years rapidly. To cost-efficiently dispatch orders and communicate accurate pick-up times is challenging as the current location of each available driver is not exactly known since observed locations can be outdated for several seconds. The developed trajectory visualization tool enables transportation network companies to analyze dispatch processes and determine the causes of unexpected delays. As dispatching algorithms are based on the accuracy of arrival time predictions, we account for factors like noise, sample rate, technical and economic limitations as well as the duration of the entire process as they have an impact on the accuracy of spatio-temporal data. To improve dispatching strategies, we propose a prediction approach that provides a probability distribution for a driver's future locations based on patterns observed in past trajectories. We demonstrate the capabilities of our prediction results to ( i) avoid critical delays, (ii) to estimate waiting times with higher confidence, and (iii) to enable risk considerations in dispatching strategies.

Metadaten
Author details:Keven RichlyORCiD, Janos Brauer, Rainer SchlosserORCiDGND
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the 9th International Conference on Operations Research and Enterprise Systems - ICORES
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/11/03
Tag:Peer-to-Peer ridesharing; location prediction algorithm; risk-aware dispatching; trajectory data; transport network companies
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Reihe der Digital Engineering Fakultät ; 009

