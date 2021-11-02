Schließen

Structural and functional insights into the unique CBS-CP12 fusion protein family in cyanobacteria

  • Cyanobacteria are important photosynthetic organisms inhabiting a range of dynamic environments. This phylum is distinctive among photosynthetic organisms in containing genes encoding uncharacterized cystathionine beta-synthase (CBS)-chloroplast protein (CP12) fusion proteins. These consist of two domains, each recognized as stand-alone photosynthetic regulators with different functions described in cyanobacteria (CP12) and plants (CP12 and CBSX). Here we show that CBS-CP12 fusion proteins are encoded in distinct gene neighborhoods, several unrelated to photosynthesis. Most frequently, CBS-CP12 genes are in a gene cluster with thioredoxin A (TrxA), which is prevalent in bloom-forming, marine symbiotic, and benthic mat cyanobacteria. Focusing on a CBS-CP12 from Microcystis aeruginosa PCC 7806 encoded in a gene cluster with TrxA, we reveal that the domain fusion led to the formation of a hexameric protein. We show that the CP12 domain is essential for hexamerization and contains an ordered, previously structurally uncharacterizedCyanobacteria are important photosynthetic organisms inhabiting a range of dynamic environments. This phylum is distinctive among photosynthetic organisms in containing genes encoding uncharacterized cystathionine beta-synthase (CBS)-chloroplast protein (CP12) fusion proteins. These consist of two domains, each recognized as stand-alone photosynthetic regulators with different functions described in cyanobacteria (CP12) and plants (CP12 and CBSX). Here we show that CBS-CP12 fusion proteins are encoded in distinct gene neighborhoods, several unrelated to photosynthesis. Most frequently, CBS-CP12 genes are in a gene cluster with thioredoxin A (TrxA), which is prevalent in bloom-forming, marine symbiotic, and benthic mat cyanobacteria. Focusing on a CBS-CP12 from Microcystis aeruginosa PCC 7806 encoded in a gene cluster with TrxA, we reveal that the domain fusion led to the formation of a hexameric protein. We show that the CP12 domain is essential for hexamerization and contains an ordered, previously structurally uncharacterized N-terminal region. We provide evidence that CBS-CP12, while combining properties of both regulatory domains, behaves different from CP12 and plant CBSX. It does not form a ternary complex with phosphoribulokinase (PRK) and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase. Instead, CBS-CP12 decreases the activity of PRK in an AMP-dependent manner. We propose that the novel domain architecture and oligomeric state of CBS-CP12 expand its regulatory function beyond those of CP12 in cyanobacteria.show moreshow less

Author details:Claudia Hackenberg, Johanna Hakanpaeae, Fei Cai, Svetlana AntonyukORCiD, Caroline Eigner, Sven MeissnerGND, Mikko Laitaoja, Janne Janis, Cheryl A. KerfeldORCiD, Elke DittmannORCiDGND, Victor S. Lamzin
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1806668115
ISSN:0027-8424
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29915055
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America
Publisher:National Acad. of Sciences
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/18
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/02
Tag:Microcystis aeruginosa; crystal structure; hexamer; redox
Volume:115
Issue:27
Number of pages:6
First page:7141
Last Page:7146
Funding institution:EMBL; US Department of Energy, Basic Energy SciencesUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-FG02-91ER20021]; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [IOS 1557324]; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [Di910/10-1]; Erasmus scholarship; r Finland/Biocenter Kuopio; European Union Regional program [731077]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International

