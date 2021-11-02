Structural and functional insights into the unique CBS-CP12 fusion protein family in cyanobacteria

Claudia Hackenberg, Johanna Hakanpaeae, Fei Cai, Svetlana Antonyuk, Caroline Eigner, Sven Meissner, Mikko Laitaoja, Janne Janis, Cheryl A. Kerfeld, Elke Dittmann, Victor S. Lamzin
Cyanobacteria are important photosynthetic organisms inhabiting a range of dynamic environments. This phylum is distinctive among photosynthetic organisms in containing genes encoding uncharacterized cystathionine beta-synthase (CBS)-chloroplast protein (CP12) fusion proteins. These consist of two domains, each recognized as stand-alone photosynthetic regulators with different functions described in cyanobacteria (CP12) and plants (CP12 and CBSX). Here we show that CBS-CP12 fusion proteins are encoded in distinct gene neighborhoods, several unrelated to photosynthesis. Most frequently, CBS-CP12 genes are in a gene cluster with thioredoxin A (TrxA), which is prevalent in bloom-forming, marine symbiotic, and benthic mat cyanobacteria. Focusing on a CBS-CP12 from Microcystis aeruginosa PCC 7806 encoded in a gene cluster with TrxA, we reveal that the domain fusion led to the formation of a hexameric protein. We show that the CP12 domain is essential for hexamerization and contains an ordered, previously structurally uncharacterized N-terminal region. We provide evidence that CBS-CP12, while combining properties of both regulatory domains, behaves different from CP12 and plant CBSX. It does not form a ternary complex with phosphoribulokinase (PRK) and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase. Instead, CBS-CP12 decreases the activity of PRK in an AMP-dependent manner. We propose that the novel domain architecture and oligomeric state of CBS-CP12 expand its regulatory function beyond those of CP12 in cyanobacteria.
|Claudia Hackenberg, Johanna Hakanpaeae, Fei Cai, Svetlana AntonyukORCiD, Caroline Eigner, Sven MeissnerGND, Mikko Laitaoja, Janne Janis, Cheryl A. KerfeldORCiD, Elke DittmannORCiDGND, Victor S. Lamzin
|https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1806668115
|0027-8424
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29915055
|Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America
|National Acad. of Sciences
|Washington
|Article
|English
|2018/06/18
|2018
|2021/11/02
|Microcystis aeruginosa; crystal structure; hexamer; redox
|115
|27
|6
|7141
|7146
|EMBL; US Department of Energy, Basic Energy SciencesUnited States Department of Energy (DOE) [DE-FG02-91ER20021]; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [IOS 1557324]; German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [Di910/10-1]; Erasmus scholarship; r Finland/Biocenter Kuopio; European Union Regional program [731077]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International