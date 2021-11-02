Schließen

(Non-)exhaustivity in focus partitioning across languages

  • We present novel experimental evidence on the availability and the status of exhaustivity inferences with focus partitioning in German, English, and Hungarian. Results suggest that German and English focus-background clefts and Hungarian focus share important properties, (É. Kiss 1998, 1999; Szabolcsi 1994; Percus 1997; Onea & Beaver 2009). Those constructions are anaphoric devices triggering an existence presupposition. EXH-inferences are not obligatory in such constructions in English, German, or Hungarian, against some previous literature (Percus 1997; Büring & Križ 2013; É. Kiss 1998), but in line with pragmatic analyses of EXH-inferences in clefts (Horn 1981, 2016; Pollard & Yasavul 2016). The cross-linguistic differences in the distribution of EXH-inferences are attributed to properties of the Hungarian number marking system.

Metadaten
Author details:Malte ZimmermannORCiDGND, Joseph P. De Veaugh-GeissORCiDGND, Swantje TönnisORCiD, Edgar OneaGND
Title of parent work (English):Approaches to Hungarian
Publisher:John Benjamins
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Completion year:2020
Release date:2021/11/02
Tag:Hungarian focus; clefts; definite pseudoclefts; exhaustivity; experimental evidence; semantics-pragmatics interface
Volume:16
Number of pages:24
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
DDC classification:4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 724

