(Non-)exhaustivity in focus partitioning across languages
- We present novel experimental evidence on the availability and the status of exhaustivity inferences with focus partitioning in German, English, and Hungarian. Results suggest that German and English focus-background clefts and Hungarian focus share important properties, (É. Kiss 1998, 1999; Szabolcsi 1994; Percus 1997; Onea & Beaver 2009). Those constructions are anaphoric devices triggering an existence presupposition. EXH-inferences are not obligatory in such constructions in English, German, or Hungarian, against some previous literature (Percus 1997; Büring & Križ 2013; É. Kiss 1998), but in line with pragmatic analyses of EXH-inferences in clefts (Horn 1981, 2016; Pollard & Yasavul 2016). The cross-linguistic differences in the distribution of EXH-inferences are attributed to properties of the Hungarian number marking system.
|Malte ZimmermannORCiDGND, Joseph P. De Veaugh-GeissORCiDGND, Swantje TönnisORCiD, Edgar OneaGND
|2020
|Hungarian focus; clefts; definite pseudoclefts; exhaustivity; experimental evidence; semantics-pragmatics interface
