VERITAS Observations of the BL Lac Object TXS 0506+056

On 2017 September 22, the IceCube Neutrino Observatory reported the detection of the high-energy neutrino event IC 170922A, of potential astrophysical origin. It was soon determined that the neutrino direction was consistent with the location of the gamma-ray blazar TXS 0506+056. (3FGL J0509.4+ 0541), which was in an elevated gamma-ray emission state as measured by the Fermi satellite. Very Energetic Radiation Imaging Telescope Array System (VERITAS) observations of the neutrino/blazar region started on 2017 September 23 in response to the neutrino alert and continued through 2018 February 6. While no significant very-high-energy (VHE; E > 100 GeV) emission was observed from the blazar by VERITAS in the two-week period immediately following the IceCube alert, TXS 0506+ 056 was detected by VERITAS with a significance of 5.8 standard deviations (sigma) in the full 35 hr data set. The average photon flux of the source during this period was (8.9 +/- 1.6). x. 10(-12) cm(-2) s(-1), or 1.6% of the Crab Nebula flux, above an energy threshold of 110 GeV, with a soft spectral index of 4.8. +/-. 1.3.
|A. U. Abeysekara, A. Archer, Wystan BenbowORCiD, Ralph BirdORCiD, A. Brill, Robert BroseORCiDGND, J. H. Buckley, Jessie L. ChristiansenORCiD, A. J. Chromey, M. K. Daniel, A. Falcone, Qi FengORCiD, John P. FinleyORCiD, L. Fortson, Amy FurnissORCiD, Gerard H. GillandersORCiD, O. Gueta, David HannaORCiD, O. Hervet, J. Holder, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, Caitlin A. JohnsonORCiD, Philip KaaretORCiD, P. Kar, N. Kelley-Hoskins, M. Kertzman, David KiedaORCiD, Maria KrauseORCiD, F. Krennrich, M. J. LangORCiD, P. Moriarty, Reshmi MukherjeeORCiD, R. A. Ong, A. N. Otte, N. Park, A. Petrashyk, Martin PohlORCiD, Elisa PueschelORCiD, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, Gregory T. RichardsORCiD, E. Roache, C. Rulten, I. Sadeh, Marcos SantanderORCiD, S. S. Scott, G. H. Sembroski, Karlen ShahinyanORCiD, J. Tyler, S. P. Wakely, A. Weinstein, R. M. Wells, P. Wilcox, A. Wilhelm, D. A. Williams, T. J. Williamson, B. Zitzer, A. Kaur
|https://doi.org/10.3847/2041-8213/aad053
|2041-8205
|2041-8213
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics ; Part 2, Letters
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Bristol
|Article
|English
|2018/07/12
|2018
|VERITAS Collaboration
|2021/11/02
|BL Lacertae objects: individual (TXS 0506+056, VER J0509+057); astroparticle physics; gamma rays: galaxies; neutrinos; quasars: general
|861
|2
|6
|U.S. Department of Energy Office of ScienceUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); U.S. National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); Smithsonian InstitutionSmithsonian Institution; NSERC in CanadaNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access