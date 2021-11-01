A Very High Energy gamma-Ray Survey toward the Cygnus Region of the Galaxy

A. U. Abeysekara, A. Archer, Taylor Aune, Wystan Benbow, Ralph Bird, Robert Brose, M. Buchovecky, V. Bugaev, Wei Cui, M. K. Daniel, A. Falcone, Qi Feng, John P. Finley, H. Fleischhack, A. Flinders, L. Fortson, Amy Furniss, Eric V. Gotthelf, J. Grube, David Hanna, O. Hervet, J. Holder, K. Huang, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, M. Huetten, Caitlin A. Johnson, Philip Kaaret, P. Kar, N. Kelley-Hoskins, M. Kertzman, David Kieda, Maria Krause, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, T. T. Y. Lin, Gernot Maier, S. McArthur, P. Moriarty, Reshmi Mukherjee, R. A. Ong, Adam Nepomuk Otte, Dirk Pandel, Nahee Park, A. Petrashyk, Martin Pohl, Alexis Popkow, Elisa Pueschel, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, Gregory T. Richards, E. Roache, J. Rousselle, C. Rulten, I. Sadeh, M. Santander, G. H. Sembroski, Karlen Shahinyan, J. Tyler, V. V. Vassiliev, S. P. Wakely, J. E. Ward, A. Weinstein, R. M. Wells, P. Wilcox, A. Wilhelm, David A. Williams, B. Zitzer
- We present results from deep observations toward the Cygnus region using 300 hr of very high energy (VHE)gamma-ray data taken with the VERITAS Cerenkov telescope array and over 7 yr of high-energy.-ray data taken with the Fermi satellite at an energy above 1 GeV. As the brightest region of diffuse gamma-ray emission in the northern sky, the Cygnus region provides a promising area to probe the origins of cosmic rays. We report the identification of a potential Fermi-LAT counterpart to VER J2031+415 (TeV J2032+4130) and resolve the extended VHE source VER J2019+368 into two source candidates (VER J2018+367* and VER J2020+368*) and characterize their energy spectra. The Fermi-LAT morphology of 3FGL J2021.0+4031e (the Gamma Cygni supernova remnant) was examined, and a region of enhanced emission coincident with VER J2019+407 was identified and jointly fit with the VERITAS data. By modeling 3FGL J2015.6+3709 as two sources, one located at the location of the pulsar wind nebula CTB 87 and one at the quasar QSO J2015+371, a continuousWe present results from deep observations toward the Cygnus region using 300 hr of very high energy (VHE)gamma-ray data taken with the VERITAS Cerenkov telescope array and over 7 yr of high-energy.-ray data taken with the Fermi satellite at an energy above 1 GeV. As the brightest region of diffuse gamma-ray emission in the northern sky, the Cygnus region provides a promising area to probe the origins of cosmic rays. We report the identification of a potential Fermi-LAT counterpart to VER J2031+415 (TeV J2032+4130) and resolve the extended VHE source VER J2019+368 into two source candidates (VER J2018+367* and VER J2020+368*) and characterize their energy spectra. The Fermi-LAT morphology of 3FGL J2021.0+4031e (the Gamma Cygni supernova remnant) was examined, and a region of enhanced emission coincident with VER J2019+407 was identified and jointly fit with the VERITAS data. By modeling 3FGL J2015.6+3709 as two sources, one located at the location of the pulsar wind nebula CTB 87 and one at the quasar QSO J2015+371, a continuous spectrum from 1 GeV to 10 TeV was extracted for VER J2016+371 (CTB 87). An additional 71 locations coincident with Fermi-LAT sources and other potential objects of interest were tested for VHE gamma-ray emission, with no emission detected and upper limits on the differential flux placed at an average of 2.3% of the Crab Nebula flux. We interpret these observations in a multiwavelength context and present the most detailed gamma-ray view of the region to date.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|A. U. Abeysekara, A. Archer, Taylor AuneORCiD, Wystan BenbowORCiD, Ralph BirdORCiD, Robert BroseORCiDGND, M. Buchovecky, V. Bugaev, Wei CuiORCiD, M. K. Daniel, A. Falcone, Qi FengORCiD, John P. FinleyORCiD, H. Fleischhack, A. Flinders, L. Fortson, Amy FurnissORCiD, Eric V. GotthelfORCiD, J. Grube, David HannaORCiD, O. Hervet, J. Holder, K. Huang, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, M. Huetten, Caitlin A. JohnsonORCiD, Philip KaaretORCiD, P. Kar, N. Kelley-Hoskins, M. Kertzman, David KiedaORCiD, Maria KrauseORCiD, S. Kumar, M. J. LangORCiD, T. T. Y. Lin, Gernot MaierORCiD, S. McArthur, P. Moriarty, Reshmi MukherjeeORCiD, R. A. Ong, Adam Nepomuk OtteORCiD, Dirk PandelORCiD, Nahee ParkORCiD, A. Petrashyk, Martin PohlORCiD, Alexis PopkowORCiD, Elisa PueschelORCiD, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, Gregory T. RichardsORCiD, E. Roache, J. Rousselle, C. Rulten, I. Sadeh, M. Santander, G. H. Sembroski, Karlen ShahinyanORCiD, J. Tyler, V. V. Vassiliev, S. P. Wakely, J. E. Ward, A. Weinstein, R. M. Wells, P. Wilcox, A. Wilhelm, David A. WilliamsORCiD, B. Zitzer
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/aac4a2
|ISSN:
|0004-637X
|ISSN:
|1538-4357
|Title of parent work (English):
|The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
|Publisher:
|IOP Publ. Ltd.
|Place of publishing:
|Bristol
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/07/12
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/11/01
|Tag:
|ISM: supernova remnants; acceleration of particles; cosmic rays; gamma rays: general
|Volume:
|861
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|33
|Funding institution:
|U.S. Department of Energy Office of ScienceUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); U.S. National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); Smithsonian InstitutionSmithsonian Institution; NSERC in CanadaNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; ESA Member StatesEuropean Space Agency; NASANational Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA); Natural Sciences and Engineering Research CouncilNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access