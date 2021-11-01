Schließen

How to Make over 20% Efficient Perovskite Solar Cells in Regular (n-i-p) and Inverted (p-i-n) Architectures

  Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) are currently one of the most promising photovoltaic technologies for highly efficient and cost-effective solar energy production. In only a few years, an unprecedented progression of preparation procedures and material compositions delivered lab-scale devices that have now reached record power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) higher than 20%, competing with most established solar cell materials such as silicon, CIGS, and CdTe. However, despite a large number of researchers currently involved in this topic, only a few groups in the world can reproduce >20% efficiencies on a regular n-i-p architecture. In this work, we present detailed protocols for preparing PSCs in regular (n-i-p) and inverted (p-i-n) architectures with >= 20% PCE. We aim to provide a comprehensive, reproducible description of our device fabrication , protocols. We encourage the practice of reporting detailed and transparent protocols that can be more easily reproduced by other laboratories. A better reporting standard may, in turn, accelerate the development of perovskite solar cells and related research fields.

Metadaten
Author details:Michael SalibaORCiD, Juan-Pablo Correa-BaenaORCiD, Christian M. WolffORCiD, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Thi Thuy Nga PhungORCiD, Steve AlbrechtORCiDGND, Dieter NeherORCiDGND, Antonio AbateORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.chemmater.8b00136
Date of first publication:2018/07/10
Release date:2021/11/01
