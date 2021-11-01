Schließen

Hole Catalysis as a General Mechanism for Efficient and Wavelength-Independent Z -> E Azobenzene Isomerization

  • Whereas the reversible reduction of azobenzenes has been known for decades, their oxidation is destructive and as a result has been notoriously overlooked. Here, we show that a chain reaction leading to quantitative Z -> E isomerization can be initiated before reaching the destructive anodic peak potential. This hole-catalyzed pathway is accessible to all azobenzenes, without exception, and offers tremendous advantages over the recently reported reductive, radical-anionic pathway because it allows for convenient chemical initiation without the need for electrochemical setups and in the presence of air. In addition, catalytic amounts of metal-free sensitizers, such as methylene blue, can be used as excited-state electron acceptors, enabling a shift of the excitation wavelength to the far red of the azobenzene absorption (up to 660 nm) and providing quantum yields exceeding unity (up to 200%). Our approach will boost the efficiency and sensitivity of optically dense liquid-crystalline and solid photo-switchable materials.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alexis Goulet-HanssensORCiD, Clemens RietzeORCiDGND, Evgenii TitovORCiDGND, Leonora Abdullahu, Lutz Grubert, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Stefan HechtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chempr.2018.06.002
ISSN:2451-9294
Title of parent work (English):CHEM
Publisher:Cell Press
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/28
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/01
Volume:4
Issue:7
Number of pages:16
First page:1740
Last Page:1755
Funding institution:Alexander von Humboldt-FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; Fonds de Recherche du Quebec - Nature et Technologies (FQRNT); Daimler and Benz Foundation [32-02/14]; German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 658]; European Research CouncilEuropean Research Council (ERC) [ERC-2012-StG 308117]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo