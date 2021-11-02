Schließen

Water molecular beam scattering at alpha-Al2O3(0001)

  • Recent molecular beam experiments have shown that water may adsorb molecularly or dissociatively on an α-Al2O3(0001) surface, with enhanced dissociation probability compared to “pinhole dosing”, i.e., adsorption under thermal equilibrium conditions. However, precise information on the ongoing reactions and their relative probabilities is missing. In order to shed light on molecular beam scattering for this system, we perform ab initio molecular dynamics calculations to simulate water colliding with α-Al2O3(0001). We find that single water molecules hitting a cold, clean surface from the gas phase are either reflected, molecularly adsorbed, or dissociated (so-called 1–2 dissociation only). A certain minimum translational energy (above 0.1 eV) seems to be required to enforce dissociation, which may explain the higher dissociation probability in molecular beam experiments. When the surface is heated and/or when refined surface and beam models are applied (preadsorption with water or water fragments, clustering and internal preexcitationRecent molecular beam experiments have shown that water may adsorb molecularly or dissociatively on an α-Al2O3(0001) surface, with enhanced dissociation probability compared to “pinhole dosing”, i.e., adsorption under thermal equilibrium conditions. However, precise information on the ongoing reactions and their relative probabilities is missing. In order to shed light on molecular beam scattering for this system, we perform ab initio molecular dynamics calculations to simulate water colliding with α-Al2O3(0001). We find that single water molecules hitting a cold, clean surface from the gas phase are either reflected, molecularly adsorbed, or dissociated (so-called 1–2 dissociation only). A certain minimum translational energy (above 0.1 eV) seems to be required to enforce dissociation, which may explain the higher dissociation probability in molecular beam experiments. When the surface is heated and/or when refined surface and beam models are applied (preadsorption with water or water fragments, clustering and internal preexcitation in the beam), additional channels open, among them physisorption, water clustering on the surface, and so-called 1–4 and 1–4′ dissociation.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sophia HeidenORCiDGND, Jonas WirthGND, R. Kramer CampenORCiD, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jpcc.8b04179
ISSN:1932-7447
Title of parent work (English):The journal of physical chemistry : C, Nanomaterials and interfaces
Subtitle (English):an ab initio molecular dynamics study
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/12
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/11/01
Volume:122
Issue:27
Number of pages:11
First page:15494
Last Page:15504
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft through Collaborative Research Center [1109]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo