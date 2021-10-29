Schließen

Optimal fluorescent protein tags for quantifying protein oligomerization in living cells

  • Fluorescence fluctuation spectroscopy has become a popular toolbox for non-disruptive analysis of molecular interactions in living cells. The quantification of protein oligomerization in the native cellular environment is highly relevant for a detailed understanding of complex biological processes. An important parameter in this context is the molecular brightness, which serves as a direct measure of oligomerization and can be easily extracted from temporal or spatial fluorescence fluctuations. However, fluorescent proteins (FPs) typically used in such studies suffer from complex photophysical transitions and limited maturation, inducing non-fluorescent states. Here, we show how these processes strongly affect molecular brightness measurements. We perform a systematic characterization of non-fluorescent states for commonly used FPs and provide a simple guideline for accurate, unbiased oligomerization measurements in living cells. Further, we focus on novel red FPs and demonstrate that mCherry2, an mCherry variant, possesses superiorFluorescence fluctuation spectroscopy has become a popular toolbox for non-disruptive analysis of molecular interactions in living cells. The quantification of protein oligomerization in the native cellular environment is highly relevant for a detailed understanding of complex biological processes. An important parameter in this context is the molecular brightness, which serves as a direct measure of oligomerization and can be easily extracted from temporal or spatial fluorescence fluctuations. However, fluorescent proteins (FPs) typically used in such studies suffer from complex photophysical transitions and limited maturation, inducing non-fluorescent states. Here, we show how these processes strongly affect molecular brightness measurements. We perform a systematic characterization of non-fluorescent states for commonly used FPs and provide a simple guideline for accurate, unbiased oligomerization measurements in living cells. Further, we focus on novel red FPs and demonstrate that mCherry2, an mCherry variant, possesses superior properties with regards to precise quantification of oligomerization.show moreshow less

Author details:Valentin DunsingORCiDGND, Madlen LucknerGND, Boris Zuehlke, Roberto Arturo Petazzi, Andreas HerrmannORCiD, Salvatore ChiantiaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-28858-0
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30006597
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/13
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/29
Volume:8
Number of pages:12
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [254850309, SFB 740, TP C3]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

