Schließen

A Ratiometric Fluorescent Probe for K+ in Water Based on a Phenylaza-18-Crown-6 Lariat Ether

  • This work presents two molecular fluorescent probes 1 and 2 for the selective determination of physiologically relevant K+ levels in water based on a highly K+/Na+ selective building block, the o-(2-methoxyethoxy)phenylaza-18-crown-6 lariat ether unit. Fluorescent probe 1 showed a high K+-induced fluorescence enhancement (FE) by a factor of 7.7 of the anthracenic emission and a dissociation constant (K-d) value of 38mm in water. Further, for 2+K+, we observed a dual emission behavior at 405 and 505nm. K+ increases the fluorescence intensity of 2 at 405nm by a factor of approximately 4.6 and K+ decreases the fluorescence intensity at 505nm by a factor of about 4.8. Fluorescent probe 2+K+ exhibited a K-d value of approximately 8mm in Na+-free solutions and in combined K+/Na+ solution a similar K-d value of about 9mm was found, reflecting the high K+/Na+ selectivity of 2 in water. Therefore, 2 is a promising fluorescent tool to measure ratiometrically and selectively physiologically relevant K+ levels.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Thomas SchwarzeORCiD, Janine RiemerORCiDGND, Hans-Jürgen HoldtORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/chem.201802306
ISSN:0947-6539
ISSN:1521-3765
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29863303
Title of parent work (English):Chemistry - a European journal
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/04
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/29
Tag:charge transfer; crown compounds; fluorescence; potassium; ratiometric sensors
Volume:24
Issue:40
Number of pages:6
First page:10116
Last Page:10121
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo