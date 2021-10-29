A Ratiometric Fluorescent Probe for K+ in Water Based on a Phenylaza-18-Crown-6 Lariat Ether

Thomas Schwarze, Janine Riemer, Hans-Jürgen Holdt This work presents two molecular fluorescent probes 1 and 2 for the selective determination of physiologically relevant K+ levels in water based on a highly K+/Na+ selective building block, the o-(2-methoxyethoxy)phenylaza-18-crown-6 lariat ether unit. Fluorescent probe 1 showed a high K+-induced fluorescence enhancement (FE) by a factor of 7.7 of the anthracenic emission and a dissociation constant (K-d) value of 38mm in water. Further, for 2+K+, we observed a dual emission behavior at 405 and 505nm. K+ increases the fluorescence intensity of 2 at 405nm by a factor of approximately 4.6 and K+ decreases the fluorescence intensity at 505nm by a factor of about 4.8. Fluorescent probe 2+K+ exhibited a K-d value of approximately 8mm in Na+-free solutions and in combined K+/Na+ solution a similar K-d value of about 9mm was found, reflecting the high K+/Na+ selectivity of 2 in water. Therefore, 2 is a promising fluorescent tool to measure ratiometrically and selectively physiologically relevant K+ levels.