Inter-individual differences in contamination profiles as tracer of social group association in stranded sperm whales

Joseph G. Schnitzler, Marianna Pinzone, Marijke Autenrieth, Abbo van Neer, Lonneke L. IJsseldijk, Jonathan L. Barber, Rob Deaville, Paul Jepson, Andrew Brownlow, Tobias Schaffeld, Jean-Pierre Thome, Ralph Tiedemann, Krishna Das, Ursula Siebert
Ecological and physiological factors lead to different contamination patterns in individual marine mammals. The objective of the present study was to assess whether variations in contamination profiles are indicative of social structures of young male sperm whales as they might reflect a variation in feeding preferences and/or in utilized feeding grounds. We used a total of 61 variables associated with organic compounds and trace element concentrations measured in muscle, liver, kidney and blubber gained from 24 sperm whales that stranded in the North Sea in January and February 2016. Combining contaminant and genetic data, there is evidence for at least two cohorts with different origin among these stranded sperm whales; one from the Canary Island region and one from the northern part of the Atlantic. While genetic data unravel relatedness and kinship, contamination data integrate over areas, where animals occured during their lifetime. Especially in long-lived animals with a large migratory potential, as sperm whales, contamination data may carry highly relevant information about aggregation through time and space.
|Joseph G. Schnitzler, Marianna Pinzone, Marijke AutenriethORCiD, Abbo van NeerORCiD, Lonneke L. IJsseldijk, Jonathan L. Barber, Rob Deaville, Paul Jepson, Andrew Brownlow, Tobias Schaffeld, Jean-Pierre Thome, Ralph TiedemannORCiDGND, Krishna DasORCiD, Ursula Siebert
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-29186-z
|2045-2322
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30026609
|Scientific reports
|Nature Publ. Group
|London
|Article
|English
|2018
|2018
|2021/10/29
|8
|11
|Ministry of Energy, Agriculture, the Environment, Nature and Digitalization of Schleswig-Holstein/Agency for Coastal Defence, National Park and Marine Conservation Schleswig-Holstein (LKN.SH) Ministry of Economic AffairsMinistry of Economic Affairs, Netherlands [HD3611/BO11018.02 065]; UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra)Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA); Devolved Government of Scotland; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG); University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, Foundation; Devolved Government of Wales
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 692