The big-fish-little-pond effect on the four facets of academic self-concept

  The social context plays a decisive role in the formation of the academic self-concept (ASC) and has been widely studied as the big-fish-little-pond-effect (BFLPE). This effect describes that comparable talented students in high-achieving school settings have a lower ASC compared to equally talented students attending low-achieving settings. Past research has focused on students' domain-specific ASC, while little is known about the relation of achievement-related classroom compositions and the various facets of ASC. Additionally, BFLPE-research has been critiqued to build its theoretical frame on social comparison theory, without providing sufficient empirical support. To address this gap, we analyzed how the single student's social, criterial, absolute, and individual ASC relate to class-level achievement of 8th graders. Applying Multilevel Structural Equation Modeling (MLSEM) we found that all facets of ASC were significantly related to average-class achievement, while student's social ASC revealed the strongest associated. The results reveal explicitly that average-class achievement is strongly related to social comparison processes.

Metadaten
Author details:Frances HoferichterORCiDGND, Alexander Laetsch, Rebecca LazaridesORCiDGND, Diana RaufelderORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2018.01247
ISSN:1664-1078
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30079044
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in psychology
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/29
Tag:absolute; big-fish-little-pond-effect; criterial; high-ability tracked students; individual academic self-concept (SESSKO); social
Volume:9
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Volkswagen FoundationVolkswagen [II/84 452]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 554

