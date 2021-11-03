3D-Druck und 3D-Modellierung im Wirtschaft-Arbeit-Technik-Unterricht

While 3D printing technology is now becoming increasingly widespread in both industry and the private sector, it has so far rarely been used in educational processes. Things are going way slower here, even though there are many school subjects which would perfectly fit for it. The intersections to the Berlin/Brandenburg framework curriculum are particularly obvious in the subject of business-work-technology. However, there are only a few concrete and systematic didactic concepts and suggestions for the practical embedding in lessons. The author therefore attempts in this paper to make clear the relevance of the topic for technical education and to give a brief technical introduction to the FDM printing process, which is particularly suitable for use in schools. Following on from this, she attempts to show concrete suggestions for implementation: on the one hand, in the form of a general phase model for planning technology lessons and, on the other, in the form of an exemplary teaching concept. The example of a chess set is used to

While 3D printing technology is now becoming increasingly widespread in both industry and the private sector, it has so far rarely been used in educational processes. Things are going way slower here, even though there are many school subjects which would perfectly fit for it. The intersections to the Berlin/Brandenburg framework curriculum are particularly obvious in the subject of business-work-technology. However, there are only a few concrete and systematic didactic concepts and suggestions for the practical embedding in lessons. The author therefore attempts in this paper to make clear the relevance of the topic for technical education and to give a brief technical introduction to the FDM printing process, which is particularly suitable for use in schools. Following on from this, she attempts to show concrete suggestions for implementation: on the one hand, in the form of a general phase model for planning technology lessons and, on the other, in the form of an exemplary teaching concept. The example of a chess set is used to illustrate how students can use digital CAD programs to create the designs and then manufacture them additively with the aid of a 3D printer.

