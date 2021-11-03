3D-Druck und 3D-Modellierung im Wirtschaft-Arbeit-Technik-Unterricht
3D printing and 3D modeling in economy-work-technology lessons
Die Technologie des 3D-Drucks hat sich in den letzten Jahrzehnten rasant entwickelt. Im Industriebereich entstehen immer modernere und spezialisiertere Druckverfahren, im Hobby- und Privatanwenderbereich hingegen werden stetig kostengünstigere und einfacher zu bedienende Geräte zugänglich. Einzig im Bildungsbereich scheint das Themenfeld hingegen erst langsam eine Rolle zu spielen, obwohl sich zahlreiche Bezugspunkte für einen Einsatz in verschiedensten Fächern finden lassen. Insbesondere im Fach Wirtschaft-Arbeit-Technik sind die Schnittstellen zum Rahmenlehrplan Berlin/Brandenburg augenscheinlich, doch es liegen erst vereinzelt konkrete und systematische didaktische Konzepte und Vorschläge zur unterrichtspraktischen Einbettung vor. Die Verfasserin versucht daher in dieser Arbeit die Relevanz des Themas für die technische Bildung deutlich zu machen, eine kurze technische Einführung in das für einen schulischen Einsatz besonders geeignete FDM-Druckverfahren zu geben und daran anknüpfend konkrete Umsetzungsvorschläge aufzuzeigen: einerseits in Form eines allgemeinen Phasenmodells zur Planung von Technikunterricht sowie andererseits in Form eines exemplarischen Unterrichtskonzepts. Am Beispiel eines Schachsets wird verdeutlicht, wie Schülerinnen und Schüler zum Anfertigen der Konstruktionsunterlagen digitale CAD-Programme nutzen und anschließend mit Hilfe eines 3D-Druckers additiv fertigen können.
While 3D printing technology is now becoming increasingly widespread in both industry and the private sector, it has so far rarely been used in educational processes. Things are going way slower here, even though there are many school subjects which would perfectly fit for it. The intersections to the Berlin/Brandenburg framework curriculum are particularly obvious in the subject of business-work-technology. However, there are only a few concrete and systematic didactic concepts and suggestions for the practical embedding in lessons. The author therefore attempts in this paper to make clear the relevance of the topic for technical education and to give a brief technical introduction to the FDM printing process, which is particularly suitable for use in schools. Following on from this, she attempts to show concrete suggestions for implementation: on the one hand, in the form of a general phase model for planning technology lessons and, on the other, in the form of an exemplary teaching concept. The example of a chess set is used to illustrate how students can use digital CAD programs to create the designs and then manufacture them additively with the aid of a 3D printer.
|Jessica RehseORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-524485
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52448
|Isabelle Penning, Julia Alisch
|Isabelle Penning, Julia Alisch
|Master's Thesis
|German
|2021/11/03
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/09/13
|2021/11/03
|3D-Druck; 3D-Konstruktion; 3D-Modellierung; CAD; Digitale Bildung; FDM-Druck; Konstruktionsaufgabe; Technikdidaktik; Technische Bildung; Unterrichtskonzept; WAT; Wirtschaft-Arbeit-Technik
3D design; 3D modeling; 3D printing; CAD; FDM printing; WAT; design task; digital education; economy-work-technology; teaching concept; technical education; technology didactics
|II, 67
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Funktionsstellen / Lehreinheit für Wirtschafts-Arbeit-Technik
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International