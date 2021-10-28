Schließen

The physico-chemical basis of DNA radiosensitization

  • High-energy radiation is used in combination with radiosensitizing therapeutics to treat cancer. The most common radiosensitizers are halogenated nucleosides and cisplatin derivatives, and recently also metal nanoparticles have been suggested as potential radiosensitizing agents. The radiosensitizing action of these compounds can at least partly be ascribed to an enhanced reactivity towards secondary low-energy electrons generated along the radiation track of the high-energy primary radiation, or to an additional emission of secondary reactive electrons close to the tumor tissue. This is referred to as physico-chemical radiosensitization. In this Concept article we present current experimental methods used to study fundamental processes of physico-chemical radiosensitization and discuss the most relevant classes of radiosensitizers. Open questions in the current discussions are identified and future directions outlined, which can lead to optimized treatment protocols or even novel therapeutic concepts.

Author details:Robin SchürmannORCiD, Stefanie Vogel, Kenny Ebel, Ilko BaldORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/chem.201800804
ISSN:0947-6539
ISSN:1521-3765
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29522244
Title of parent work (English):Chemistry - a European journal
Subtitle (English):implications for cancer radiation therapy
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/09
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/28
Tag:cancer; dissociative electron attachment; low-energy electrons; radiation therapy; radiosensitizers
Volume:24
Issue:41
Number of pages:9
First page:10271
Last Page:10279
Funding institution:Federal Institute for Materials Research and Testing (BAM); Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [BA 4026/5-2, BA 4026/6-1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

