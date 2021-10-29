Schließen

Reducing variability and removing natural light from nighttime satellite imagery: A case study using the VIIRS DNB

  • Temporal variation of natural light sources such as airglow limits the ability of night light sensors to detect changes in small sources of artificial light (such as villages). This study presents a method for correcting for this effect globally, using the satellite radiance detected from regions without artificial light emissions. We developed a routine to define an approximate grid of locations worldwide that do not have regular light emission. We apply this method with a 5 degree equally spaced global grid (total of 2016 individual locations), using data from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) Day-Night Band (DNB). This code could easily be adapted for other future global sensors. The correction reduces the standard deviation of data in the Earth Observation Group monthly DNB composites by almost a factor of two. The code and datasets presented here are available under an open license by GFZ Data Services, and are implemented in the Radiance Light Trends web application.

Metadaten
Author details:Jacqueline Coesfeld, Theres KuesterORCiDGND, Helga U. KuechlyORCiD, Christopher C. M. KybaORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-524397
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/s20113287
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1181)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/27
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/29
Tag:VIIRS DNB; airglow; artificial light; calibration; nightlights; remote sensing
Issue:11
Article number:3287
Number of pages:15
Source:Sensors 2020, 20, 3287; doi:10.3390/s20113287
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

