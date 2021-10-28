Schließen

Measurement of the iron spectrum in cosmic rays by VERITAS

  • We present a new measurement of the energy spectrum of iron nuclei in cosmic rays from 20 TeV to 500 TeV; The measurement makes use of a template-based analysis method, which, for the first time, is applied to the energy reconstruction of iron-induced air showers recorded by the VERITAS array of imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescopes. The event selection makes use of the direct Cherenkov light which is emitted by charged particles before the first interaction, as well as other parameters related to the shape of the recorded air shower images. The measured spectrum is well described by a power law dF/dE = f(0) center dot (E/E-0)(-gamma) over the full energy range, with gamma = 2.82 +/- 0.30(stat)(-0.27)(+0.24)(syst) and f(0) = (4.82 +/- 0.98(stat)(-2.70)(+2.12)(syst)) x 10(-7) m(-2) s(-1) TeV-1 sr(-1) at E-0 = 50 TeV, with no indication of a cutoff or spectral break. The measured differential flux is compatible with previous results, with improved statistical uncertainty at the highest energies.

Metadaten
Author details:A. Archer, W. Benbow, R. Bird, Robert BroseORCiDGND, M. Buchovecky, V. Bugaev, M. P. Connolly, W. Cui, M. K. Daniel, A. Falcone, Q. Feng, J. P. Finley, H. Fleischhack, L. Fortson, A. Furniss, D. Hanna, O. Hervet, J. Holder, G. Hughes, T. B. Humensky, M. Hutten, C. A. Johnson, P. Kaaret, N. Kelley-Hoskins, D. Kieda, M. Krause, F. Krennrich, S. Kumar, M. J. Lang, G. Maier, S. McArthur, P. Moriarty, R. Mukherjee, D. Nieto, R. A. Ong, A. N. Otte, N. Park, A. Petrashyk, Martin Karl Wilhelm PohlORCiDGND, A. Popkow, E. Pueschel, J. Quinn, K. Ragan, P. T. Reynolds, G. T. Richards, E. Roache, C. Rulten, I. Sadeh, J. Tyler, S. P. Wakely, O. M. Weiner, P. Wilcox, A. Wilhelm, D. A. Williams, S. A. Wissel, B. Zitzer
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevD.98.022009
ISSN:2470-0010
ISSN:2470-0029
Title of parent work (English):Physical review : D, Particles, fields, gravitation, and cosmology
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publishing:College Park
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/31
Completion year:2018
Creating corporation:VERITAS Collaboration
Release date:2021/10/28
Volume:98
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:U.S. Department of Energy Office of ScienceUnited States Department of Energy (DOE); U.S. National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF); Smithsonian InstitutionSmithsonian Institution; NSERC in CanadaNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; Helmholtz Alliance for Astroparticle Physics
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

