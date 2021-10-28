Schließen

Environmental concentrations of pharmaceuticals directly affect phytoplankton and effects propagate through trophic interactions

  • Pharmaceuticals are found in freshwater ecosystems where even low concentrations in the range of ng L−1 may affect aquatic organisms. In the current study, we investigated the effects of chronic exposure to three pharmaceuticals on two microalgae, a potential modulation of the effects by additional inorganic phosphorus (Pi) limitation, and a potential propagation of the pharmaceuticals’ effect across a trophic interaction. The latter considers that pharmaceuticals are bioaccumulated by algae, potentially metabolized into more (or less) toxic derivates and consequently consumed by zooplankton. We cultured Acutodesmus obliquus and Nannochloropsis limnetica in Pi-replete and Pi-limited medium contaminated with one of three commonly human used pharmaceuticals: fluoxetine, ibuprofen, and propranolol. Secondly, we tested to what extent first level consumers (Daphnia magna) were affected when fed with pharmaceutical-grown algae. Chronic exposure, covering 30 generations, led to (i) decreased cell numbers of A. obliquus in the presence ofPharmaceuticals are found in freshwater ecosystems where even low concentrations in the range of ng L−1 may affect aquatic organisms. In the current study, we investigated the effects of chronic exposure to three pharmaceuticals on two microalgae, a potential modulation of the effects by additional inorganic phosphorus (Pi) limitation, and a potential propagation of the pharmaceuticals’ effect across a trophic interaction. The latter considers that pharmaceuticals are bioaccumulated by algae, potentially metabolized into more (or less) toxic derivates and consequently consumed by zooplankton. We cultured Acutodesmus obliquus and Nannochloropsis limnetica in Pi-replete and Pi-limited medium contaminated with one of three commonly human used pharmaceuticals: fluoxetine, ibuprofen, and propranolol. Secondly, we tested to what extent first level consumers (Daphnia magna) were affected when fed with pharmaceutical-grown algae. Chronic exposure, covering 30 generations, led to (i) decreased cell numbers of A. obliquus in the presence of fluoxetine (under Pi-replete conditions) (ii) increased carotenoid to chlorophyll ratios in N. limnetica (under Pi-limited conditions), and (iii) increased photosynthetic yields in A. obliquus (in both Pi-conditions). In addition, ibuprofen affected both algae and their consumer: Feeding ibuprofen-contaminated algae to Pi-stressed D. magna improved their survival. We demonstrate, that even very low concentrations of pharmaceuticals present in freshwater ecosystems can significantly affect aquatic organisms when chronically exposed. Our study indicates that pharmaceutical effects can cross trophic levels and travel up the food chain.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Malgorzata GrzesiukORCiD, Elly SpijkermanORCiD, Sabrina C. LachmannORCiDGND, Alexander WackerORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecoenv.2018.03.019
ISSN:0147-6513
ISSN:1090-2414
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29554612
Title of parent work (English):Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:San Diego
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/03/20
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/28
Tag:Cellular phosphorus; Chronic exposure; Daphnia; Environmental risk; Fatty acids; Freshwater microalgae; Human used-drugs
Volume:156
Number of pages:8
First page:271
Last Page:278
Funding institution:German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SP 695/5]; DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [WA 2445/8-2]; National Science Centre, NCN Poland [UMO-2016/21/B/NZ8/01542]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo