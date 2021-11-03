Schließen

Analytical approach to synchronous states of globally coupled noisy rotators

  We study populations of globally coupled noisy rotators (oscillators with inertia) allowing a nonequilibrium transition from a desynchronized state to a synchronous one (with the nonvanishing order parameter). The newly developed analytical approaches resulted in solutions describing the synchronous state with constant order parameter for weakly inertial rotators, including the case of zero inertia, when the model is reduced to the Kuramoto model of coupled noise oscillators. These approaches provide also analytical criteria distinguishing supercritical and subcritical transitions to the desynchronized state and indicate the universality of such transitions in rotator ensembles. All the obtained analytical results are confirmed by the numerical ones, both by direct simulations of the large ensembles and by solution of the associated Fokker-Planck equation. We also propose generalizations of the developed approaches for setups where different rotators parameters (natural frequencies, masses, noise intensities, strengths and phase shifts in coupling) are dispersed.

Metadaten
Author details:Vyacheslav MunyaevORCiD, Lev SmirnovORCiD, Vasily KostinORCiD, Grigory OsipovORCiD, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-524261
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1088/1367-2630/ab6f93
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1188)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/11/15
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/03
Tag:Kuramoto model; coupled rotators; hysteresis; noisy systems; synchronization transition
Issue:2
Article number:023036
Number of pages:17
Source:New J. Phys. 22 023036
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

