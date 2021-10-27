Schließen

Catanionic AOT/BDAC micelles on gold {111} surfaces

  • A sodium dioctyl sulfosuccinate (AOT)/benzyl hexadecyl dimethyl ammonium chloride (BDAC) mixed micelle self-organization and adsorption on gold Au(111) surfaces have been investigated using a molecular dynamics approach. The spherical AOT/BDAC mixed micelle is strongly adsorbed on the gold surface and is disoriented to a cylinder-like shape.

Metadaten
Author details:A. H. Poghosyan, A. A. Shahinyan, Joachim KoetzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00396-018-4348-1
ISSN:0303-402X
ISSN:1435-1536
Title of parent work (English):Colloid and polymer science : official journal of the Kolloid-Gesellschaft
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/06/16
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/27
Tag:AOT/BDAC micelles; Gold surfaces; Molecular dynamics
Volume:296
Issue:8
Number of pages:6
First page:1301
Last Page:1306
Funding institution:European CommissionEuropean Commission Joint Research Centre [675121]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

