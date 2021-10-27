Schließen

Distinct heat shock factors and chromatin modifications mediate the organ-autonomous transcriptional memory of heat stress

  • Plants can be primed by a stress cue to mount a faster or stronger activation of defense mechanisms upon subsequent stress. A crucial component of such stress priming is the modified reactivation of genes upon recurring stress; however, the underlying mechanisms of this are poorly understood. Here, we report that dozens of Arabidopsis thaliana genes display transcriptional memory, i.e. stronger upregulation after a recurring heat stress, that lasts for at least 3 days. We define a set of transcription factors involved in this memory response and show that the transcriptional memory results in enhanced transcriptional activation within minutes of the onset of a heat stress cue. Further, we show that the transcriptional memory is active in all tissues. It may last for up to a week, and is associated during this time with histone H3 lysine 4 hypermethylation. This transcriptional memory is cis-encoded, as we identify a promoter fragment that confers memory onto a heterologous gene. In summary, heat-induced transcriptional memory is aPlants can be primed by a stress cue to mount a faster or stronger activation of defense mechanisms upon subsequent stress. A crucial component of such stress priming is the modified reactivation of genes upon recurring stress; however, the underlying mechanisms of this are poorly understood. Here, we report that dozens of Arabidopsis thaliana genes display transcriptional memory, i.e. stronger upregulation after a recurring heat stress, that lasts for at least 3 days. We define a set of transcription factors involved in this memory response and show that the transcriptional memory results in enhanced transcriptional activation within minutes of the onset of a heat stress cue. Further, we show that the transcriptional memory is active in all tissues. It may last for up to a week, and is associated during this time with histone H3 lysine 4 hypermethylation. This transcriptional memory is cis-encoded, as we identify a promoter fragment that confers memory onto a heterologous gene. In summary, heat-induced transcriptional memory is a widespread and sustained response, and our study provides a framework for future mechanistic studies of somatic stress memory in higher plants.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Hsiang-chin LiuORCiD, Jörn LämkeORCiDGND, Siou-ying Lin, Meng-Ju Hung, Kuan-Ming Liu, Yee-yung CharngORCiD, Isabel BäurleORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/tpj.13958
ISSN:0960-7412
ISSN:1365-313X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29752744
Title of parent work (English):The plant journal
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/05/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/27
Tag:Arabidopsis thaliana; H3K4 methylation; HSF; epigenetics; heat stress; priming; transcriptional memory
Volume:95
Issue:3
Number of pages:13
First page:401
Last Page:413
Funding institution:Academia Sinica Postdoctoral Research Fellowship; Ministry of Science and Technology, TaiwanMinistry of Science and Technology, Taiwan [103-2311-B-001-011-MY3]; Academia SinicaAcademia Sinica - Taiwan; Sofja-Kovalevskaja-Award (Alexander-von-Humboldt-Foundation); Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 973]; European Molecular Biology Organization Young Investigator ProgramEuropean Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

