Schließen

Gene x environment interactions in conduct disorder

  • Conduct disorder (CD) causes high financial and social costs, not only in affected families but across society, with only moderately effective treatments so far. There is consensus that CD is likely caused by the convergence of many different factors, including genetic and adverse environmental factors. There is ample evidence of gene-environment interactions in the etiology of CD on a behavioral level regarding genetically sensitive designs and candidate gene-driven approaches, most prominently and consistently represented by MAOA. However, conclusive indications of causal GxE patterns are largely lacking. Inconsistent findings, lack of replication and methodological limitations remain a major challenge. Likewise, research addressing the identification of affected brain pathways which reflect plausible biological mechanisms underlying GxE is still very sparse. Future research will have to take multilevel approaches into account, which combine genetic, environmental, epigenetic, personality, neural and hormone perspectives. A betterConduct disorder (CD) causes high financial and social costs, not only in affected families but across society, with only moderately effective treatments so far. There is consensus that CD is likely caused by the convergence of many different factors, including genetic and adverse environmental factors. There is ample evidence of gene-environment interactions in the etiology of CD on a behavioral level regarding genetically sensitive designs and candidate gene-driven approaches, most prominently and consistently represented by MAOA. However, conclusive indications of causal GxE patterns are largely lacking. Inconsistent findings, lack of replication and methodological limitations remain a major challenge. Likewise, research addressing the identification of affected brain pathways which reflect plausible biological mechanisms underlying GxE is still very sparse. Future research will have to take multilevel approaches into account, which combine genetic, environmental, epigenetic, personality, neural and hormone perspectives. A better understanding of relevant GxE patterns in the etiology of CD might enable researchers to design customized treatment options (e.g. biofeedback interventions) for specific subgroups of patients.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nathalie E. Holz, Katrin Zohsel, Manfred LauchtGND, Tobias BanaschewskiORCiD, Sarah Hohmann, Daniel Brandeis
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.neubiorev.2016.08.017
ISSN:0149-7634
ISSN:1873-7528
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=27545756
Title of parent work (English):Neuroscience & biobehavioral reviews : official journal of the International Behavioral Neuroscience Society
Subtitle (English):Implications for future treatments
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/08/18
Completion year:2016
Release date:2021/10/27
Tag:Aggression; Conduct disorder; Externalizing behavior; Gene-environment interaction; fMRI
Volume:91
Number of pages:20
First page:239
Last Page:258
Funding institution:German Research FoundationGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG LA 733/1-2]; EC FP7 projects Aggressotype [602805]; MATRICS [603016]; Kompetenzzentrum Aggression [AZ 42-04HV.MED(14)/14/1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo