Drunk decisions
- Background: Studies in humans and animals suggest a shift from goal-directed to habitual decision-making in addiction. We therefore tested whether acute alcohol administration reduces goal-directed and promotes habitual decision-making, and whether these effects are moderated by self-reported drinking problems. Methods: Fifty-three socially drinking males completed the two-step task in a randomised crossover design while receiving an intravenous infusion of ethanol (blood alcohol level=80 mg%), or placebo. To minimise potential bias by long-standing heavy drinking and subsequent neuropsychological impairment, we tested 18- to 19-year-old adolescents. Results: Alcohol administration consistently reduced habitual, model-free decisions, while its effects on goal-directed, model-based behaviour varied as a function of drinking problems measured with the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test. While adolescents with low risk for drinking problems (scoring <8) exhibited an alcohol-induced numerical reduction in goal-directed choices,Background: Studies in humans and animals suggest a shift from goal-directed to habitual decision-making in addiction. We therefore tested whether acute alcohol administration reduces goal-directed and promotes habitual decision-making, and whether these effects are moderated by self-reported drinking problems. Methods: Fifty-three socially drinking males completed the two-step task in a randomised crossover design while receiving an intravenous infusion of ethanol (blood alcohol level=80 mg%), or placebo. To minimise potential bias by long-standing heavy drinking and subsequent neuropsychological impairment, we tested 18- to 19-year-old adolescents. Results: Alcohol administration consistently reduced habitual, model-free decisions, while its effects on goal-directed, model-based behaviour varied as a function of drinking problems measured with the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test. While adolescents with low risk for drinking problems (scoring <8) exhibited an alcohol-induced numerical reduction in goal-directed choices, intermediate-risk drinkers showed a shift away from habitual towards goal-directed decision-making, such that alcohol possibly even improved their performance. Conclusions: We assume that alcohol disrupted basic cognitive functions underlying habitual and goal-directed decisions in low-risk drinkers, thereby enhancing hasty choices. Further, we speculate that intermediate-risk drinkers benefited from alcohol as a negative reinforcer that reduced unpleasant emotional states, possibly displaying a novel risk factor for drinking in adolescence.…
|Author details:
|Elisabeth ObstORCiD, Daniel Johannes SchadORCiDGND, Quentin J. M. Huys, Miriam SeboldORCiDGND, Stephan NebeORCiD, Christian Sommer, Michael N. Smolka, Ulrich S. Zimmermann
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1177/0269881118772454
|ISSN:
|0269-8811
|ISSN:
|1461-7285
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29764270
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of Psychopharmacology
|Subtitle (English):
|Alcohol shifts choice from habitual towards goal-directed control in adolescent intermediate-risk drinkers
|Publisher:
|Sage Publ.
|Place of publishing:
|London
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/05/16
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/27
|Tag:
|Computer-assisted Alcohol Infusion System; drinking problems; habitual learning; model-free and model-based decision-making; real-life drinking behaviour; subjective response to ethanol; two-stage Markov decision task
|Volume:
|32
|Issue:
|8
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|855
|Last Page:
|866
|Funding institution:
|DFG, FOR 1617 [ZI 1119/41, ZI 1119/3-1, ZI 1119/3-2, SCHA 1971/1-2, SM 80/7-1, SM 80/7-2, WI709/10-1, WI709/10-2]; Bundesministerium fur Bildung und Forschung, BMBFFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [01ZX1311H, 01ZX1611H]; German Research Foundation (Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft)German Research Foundation (DFG)
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
|Peer review:
|Referiert