- Frustration is a powerful instigator of anger-based aggression. We hypothesized that the impact of a frustration on anger and aggressive behavior is reduced in a state of feeling relaxed, which is considered incompatible with the experience of anger. Seventy-nine participants received frustrating feedback either when sitting upright or sitting in a reclined position and were then given a chance to act aggressively toward the frustrator. Feelings of anger and relaxation were assessed before and after the frustration. Participants in the reclined position felt more relaxed than those sitting upright, which indirectly predicted less aggressive behavior via lower anger. The results are consistent with theories of incompatible states and embodiment and have implications for using body-related cues to mitigate anger-based aggression.
|Author details:
|Barbara KraheORCiDGND, Johannes Lutz, Isabel Sylla
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1002/ejsp.2363
|ISSN:
|0046-2772
|ISSN:
|1099-0992
|Title of parent work (English):
|European journal of social psychology
|Subtitle (English):
|Reclined seating position buffers the effect of frustration on anger and aggression
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publishing:
|Hoboken
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/01/24
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/27
|Tag:
|aggression; anger; embodiment; frustration; incompatible states; seating
|Volume:
|48
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|6
|First page:
|718
|Last Page:
|723
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert