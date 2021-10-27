Schließen

Calcineurin Silencing in Dictyostelium discoideum Leads to Cellular Alterations Affecting Mitochondria, Gene Expression, and Oxidative Stress Response

  Calcineurin is involved in development and cell differentiation of the social amoeba Dictyostelium discoideum. However, since knockouts of the calcineurin-encoding genes are not possible in D. discoideum it is assumed that the phosphatase also plays a crucial role during vegetative growth of the amoebae. Therefore, we investigated the role of calcineurin during vegetative growth in D. discoideum. RNAi-silenced calcineurin mutants showed cellular alterations with an abnormal morphology of mitochondria and had increased content of mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA). In contrast, mitochondria showed no substantial functional impairment. Calcineurin-silencing led to altered expression of calcium-regulated genes as well as mitochondrially-encoded genes. Furthermore, genes related to oxidative stress were higher expressed in the mutants, which correlated to an increased resistance towards reactive oxygen species (ROS). Most of the changes observed during vegetative growth were not seen after starvation of the calcineurin mutants. We show that impairment of calcineurin led to many subtle, but in the sum crucial cellular alterations in vegetative D. discoideum cells. As these alterations were not observed after starvation we propose a dual role for calcineurin during growth and development. Our results imply that calcineurin is one player in the mutual interplay between mitochondria and ROS during vegetative growth.

Metadaten
Author details:Konstanze Kobel-Höller, Kevin Gley, Janina Jochinke, Kristina Heider, Verena Nadin Fritsch, Ha Viet Duc Nguyen, Timo LischkeORCiD, Renate Radek, Ria BaumgrassORCiDGND, Rupert Mutzel, Sascha ThewesORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.protis.2018.04.004
ISSN:1434-4610
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29960931
Title of parent work (English):Protist
Publisher:Elsevier GMBH
Place of publishing:München
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/21
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/27
Tag:calcium; mitochondrial remodelling; mtDNA; oxidative stress; phototaxis
Volume:169
Issue:4
Number of pages:19
First page:584
Last Page:602
Funding institution:Freie Universitat Berlin
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

