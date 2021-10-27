Schließen

Formation of moon-induced gaps in dense planetary rings

  • We develop an axisymmetric diffusion model to describe radial density profiles in the vicinity of tiny moons embedded in planetary rings. Our diffusion model accounts for the gravitational scattering of the ring particles by an embedded moon and for the viscous diffusion of the ring matter back into the gap. With test particle simulations, we show that the scattering of the ring particles passing the moon is larger for small impact parameters than estimated by Goldreich & Tremaine and Namouni. This is significant for modeling the Keeler gap. We apply our model to the gaps of the moons Pan and Daphnis embedded in the outer A ring of Saturn with the aim to estimate the shear viscosity of the ring in the vicinity of the Encke and Keeler gap. In addition, we analyze whether tiny icy moons whose dimensions lie below Cassini's resolution capabilities would be able to explain the gap structure of the C ring and the Cassini division.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Fabio M. GrätzORCiDGND, Martin SeissORCiDGND, Frank SpahnORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3847/1538-4357/aace00
ISSN:0004-637X
ISSN:1538-4357
Title of parent work (English):The astrophysical journal : an international review of spectroscopy and astronomical physics
Subtitle (English):application to the rings of saturn
Publisher:IOP Publ. Ltd.
Place of publishing:Bristol
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/02
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/27
Tag:diffusion; planets and satellites: rings; scattering
Volume:862
Issue:2
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:Studienstiftung des deutschen Volkes; Deutsches Zentrum fur Luft- und RaumfahrtHelmholtz AssociationGerman Aerospace Centre (DLR) [OH 1401]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo