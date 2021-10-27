Schließen

Core-level spectroscopy of 2-thiouracil at the sulfur L1 and L2,3 edges utilizing a SASE free-electron-laser

  • In this paper, we report X-ray absorption and core-level electron spectra of the nucleobase derivative 2-thiouracil at the sulfur L1- and L2,3-edges. We used soft X-rays from the free-electron laser FLASH2 for the excitation of isolated molecules and dispersed the outgoing electrons with a magnetic bottle spectrometer. We identified photoelectrons from the 2p core orbital, accompanied by an electron correlation satellite, as well as resonant and non-resonant Coster–Kronig and Auger–Meitner emission at the L1- and L2,3-edges, respectively. We used the electron yield to construct X-ray absorption spectra at the two edges. The experimental data obtained are put in the context of the literature currently available on sulfur core-level and 2-thiouracil spectroscopy.

Download full text files

  • pmnr1180.pdfeng
    (3412KB)

    SHA-512d30765d3fea6b4f2da461629ba477acb0aa6cdf2c3d9c1e2153b16c900c05e6b60d9566b5c2688a5f20823add797b1a1e935057099234e806fe5e361453175e5

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Fabiano LeverORCiD, Dennis Mayer, Jan Metje, Skirmantas Alisauskas, Francesca CalegariORCiD, Stefan DüstererORCiDGND, Raimund FeifelORCiDGND, Mario NiebuhrORCiDGND, Bastian ManschwetusORCiD, Marion KuhlmannGND, Tommaso MazzaORCiDGND, Matthew Scott RobinsonORCiD, Richard J. SquibbORCiD, Andrea TrabattoniORCiD, Måns Wallner, Thomas J. A. Wolf, Markus GührORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-524091
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52409
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1180)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/06
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/27
Tag:Auger–Meitner; Coster–Kronig; FLASH; NEXAFS; X-ray; nucleobases; photoelectron; sulfur; thiouracil
Issue:21
Article number:6469
Number of pages:13
Source:Molecules 2021, 26(21), 6469; https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules26216469
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo