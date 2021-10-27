Schließen

Core-level spectroscopy of 2-thiouracil at the sulfur L1 and L2,3 edges utilizing a SASE free-electron-laser

  • In this paper, we report X-ray absorption and core-level electron spectra of the nucleobase derivative 2-thiouracil at the sulfur L1- and L2,3-edges. We used soft X-rays from the free-electron laser FLASH2 for the excitation of isolated molecules and dispersed the outgoing electrons with a magnetic bottle spectrometer. We identified photoelectrons from the 2p core orbital, accompanied by an electron correlation satellite, as well as resonant and non-resonant Coster–Kronig and Auger–Meitner emission at the L1- and L2,3-edges, respectively. We used the electron yield to construct X-ray absorption spectra at the two edges. The experimental data obtained are put in the context of the literature currently available on sulfur core-level and 2-thiouracil spectroscopy.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Fabiano LeverORCiD, Dennis Mayer, Jan Metje, Skirmantas Alisauskas, Francesca CalegariORCiD, Stefan DüstererORCiDGND, Raimund FeifelORCiDGND, Mario NiebuhrORCiDGND, Bastian ManschwetusORCiD, Marion KuhlmannGND, Tommaso MazzaORCiDGND, Matthew Scott RobinsonORCiD, Richard J. SquibbORCiD, Andrea TrabattoniORCiD, Måns Wallner, Thomas J. A. Wolf, Markus GührORCiDGND
ISSN:1420-3049
Title of parent work (English):Molecules
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/06
Completion year:2021
Release date:2021/10/27
Tag:Auger–Meitner; Coster–Kronig; FLASH; NEXAFS; X-ray; nucleobases; photoelectron; sulfur; thiouracil
Volume:26
Issue:21
Article number:6469
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Universität Potsdam
Funding number:PA 2021_134
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1180

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo