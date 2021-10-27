Core-level spectroscopy of 2-thiouracil at the sulfur L1 and L2,3 edges utilizing a SASE free-electron-laser

Fabiano Lever, Dennis Mayer, Jan Metje, Skirmantas Alisauskas, Francesca Calegari, Stefan Düsterer, Raimund Feifel, Mario Niebuhr, Bastian Manschwetus, Marion Kuhlmann, Tommaso Mazza, Matthew Scott Robinson, Richard J. Squibb, Andrea Trabattoni, Måns Wallner, Thomas J. A. Wolf, Markus Gühr
- In this paper, we report X-ray absorption and core-level electron spectra of the nucleobase derivative 2-thiouracil at the sulfur L1- and L2,3-edges. We used soft X-rays from the free-electron laser FLASH2 for the excitation of isolated molecules and dispersed the outgoing electrons with a magnetic bottle spectrometer. We identified photoelectrons from the 2p core orbital, accompanied by an electron correlation satellite, as well as resonant and non-resonant Coster–Kronig and Auger–Meitner emission at the L1- and L2,3-edges, respectively. We used the electron yield to construct X-ray absorption spectra at the two edges. The experimental data obtained are put in the context of the literature currently available on sulfur core-level and 2-thiouracil spectroscopy.