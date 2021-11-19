Schließen

Upper Plate Controls on the Formation of Broken Foreland Basins in the Andean Retroarc Between 26°S and 28°S

  • Marked along-strike changes in stratigraphy, mountain belt morphology, basement exhumation, and deformation styles characterize the Andean retroarc; these changes have previously been related to spatiotemporal variations in the subduction angle. We modeled new apatite fission track and apatite (U-Th-Sm)/He data from nine ranges located between 26 degrees S and 28 degrees S. Using new and previously published data, we constructed a Cretaceous to Pliocene paleogeographic model that delineates a four-stage tectonic evolution: extensional tectonics during the Cretaceous (120-75 Ma), the formation of a broken foreland basin between 55 and 30 Ma, reheating due to burial beneath sedimentary rocks (18-13 Ma), and deformation, exhumation, and surface uplift during the Late Miocene and the Pliocene (13-3 Ma). Our model highlights how preexisting upper plate structures control the deformation patterns of broken foreland basins. Because retroarc deformation predates flat-slab subduction, we propose that slab anchoring may have been the precursorMarked along-strike changes in stratigraphy, mountain belt morphology, basement exhumation, and deformation styles characterize the Andean retroarc; these changes have previously been related to spatiotemporal variations in the subduction angle. We modeled new apatite fission track and apatite (U-Th-Sm)/He data from nine ranges located between 26 degrees S and 28 degrees S. Using new and previously published data, we constructed a Cretaceous to Pliocene paleogeographic model that delineates a four-stage tectonic evolution: extensional tectonics during the Cretaceous (120-75 Ma), the formation of a broken foreland basin between 55 and 30 Ma, reheating due to burial beneath sedimentary rocks (18-13 Ma), and deformation, exhumation, and surface uplift during the Late Miocene and the Pliocene (13-3 Ma). Our model highlights how preexisting upper plate structures control the deformation patterns of broken foreland basins. Because retroarc deformation predates flat-slab subduction, we propose that slab anchoring may have been the precursor of Eocene-Oligocene compression in the Andean retroarc. Our model challenges models which consider broken foreland basins and retroarc deformation in the NW Argentinian Andes to be directly related to Miocene flat subduction.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1215.pdfeng
    (10023KB)

    SHA-5123714f06f76880b4ce6c334b774da145cf7d2b1610a2df42d96f82f30a7e1000e78a3fbe5095b817c4d2835db19b71c821d38934fb61f092bfd9ecad807614661

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Sebastian ZapataORCiDGND, Edward SobelORCiDGND, Cecilia Del PapaORCiDGND, Johannes GlodnyORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-523823
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52382
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):From Cretaceous Rifting to Paleogene and Miocene Broken Foreland Basins
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1215)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/12/30
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/19
Tag:Apatite (U-TH)/HE; Fission-track thermochronology; Middle Eocene deformation; Northern Sierras Pampeanas; Puna Plateau; Santa-Barbara system; flat-slab subduction; length measurements; radiation-damage; tectonic inversion
Issue:7
Article number:e2019GC008876
Number of pages:24
Source:Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems, 21, e2019GC008876. https://doi.org/10.1029/2019GC008876
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo