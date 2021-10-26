Schließen

Area increase and budding in giant vesicles triggered by light

  • Biomembranes are constantly remodeled and in cells, these processes are controlled and modulated by an assortment of membrane proteins. Here, it is shown that such remodeling can also be induced by photoresponsive molecules. The morphological control of giant vesicles in the presence of a water-soluble ortho-tetrafluoroazobenzene photoswitch (F-azo) is demonstrated and it is shown that the shape transformations are based on an increase in membrane area and generation of spontaneous curvature. The vesicles exhibit budding and the buds can be retracted by using light of a different wavelength. In the presence of F-azo, the membrane area can increase by more than 5% as assessed from vesicle electrodeformation. To elucidate the underlying molecular mechanism and the partitioning of F-azo in the membrane, molecular dynamics simulations are employed. Comparison with theoretically calculated shapes reveals that the budded shapes are governed by curvature elasticity, that the spontaneous curvature can be decomposed into a local and a nonlocalBiomembranes are constantly remodeled and in cells, these processes are controlled and modulated by an assortment of membrane proteins. Here, it is shown that such remodeling can also be induced by photoresponsive molecules. The morphological control of giant vesicles in the presence of a water-soluble ortho-tetrafluoroazobenzene photoswitch (F-azo) is demonstrated and it is shown that the shape transformations are based on an increase in membrane area and generation of spontaneous curvature. The vesicles exhibit budding and the buds can be retracted by using light of a different wavelength. In the presence of F-azo, the membrane area can increase by more than 5% as assessed from vesicle electrodeformation. To elucidate the underlying molecular mechanism and the partitioning of F-azo in the membrane, molecular dynamics simulations are employed. Comparison with theoretically calculated shapes reveals that the budded shapes are governed by curvature elasticity, that the spontaneous curvature can be decomposed into a local and a nonlocal contribution, and that the local spontaneous curvature is about 1/(2.5 mu m). The results show that exo- and endocytotic events can be controlled by light and that these photoinduced processes provide an attractive method to change membrane area and morphology.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Vasil N. Georgiev, Andrea GrafmüllerORCiD, David BlégerORCiD, Stefan HechtORCiDGND, Sonja KunstmannORCiDGND, Stefanie BarbirzORCiDGND, Reinhard LipowskyORCiDGND, Rumiana DimovaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/advs.201800432
ISSN:2198-3844
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30128249
Title of parent work (English):Advanced science
Subtitle (English):behind the scene
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publishing:Hoboken
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/26
Tag:azobenzene; lipid membranes; molecular dynamics; photoswitch; vesicles
Volume:5
Issue:8
Number of pages:9
Funding institution:International Max Planck Research School on Multiscale Bio-Systems
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 733

