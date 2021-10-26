A decision maxim for efficient task realization within analytical network infrastructures
- Faced with the increasing needs of companies, optimal dimensioning of IT hardware is becoming challenging for decision makers. In terms of analytical infrastructures, a highly evolutionary environment causes volatile, time dependent workloads in its components, and intelligent, flexible task distribution between local systems and cloud services is attractive. With the aim of developing a flexible and efficient design for analytical infrastructures, this paper proposes a flexible architecture model, which allocates tasks following a machine-specific decision heuristic. A simulation benchmarks this system with existing strategies and identifies the new decision maxim as superior in a first scenario-based simulation.
|Author details:
|Marcus GrumORCiD, Benedict BenderORCiDGND, A. S. Alfa, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Tag:
|Analytics; Architecture concepts; Cyber-physical systems; Internet of things; Simulation; Task realization strategies
