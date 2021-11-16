Was ist HipHop?
What is hip-hop?
Es handelt sich bei der vorliegenden Dissertation um eine investigative Forschungsarbeit, die sich mit dem dynamisch wandelnden HipHop-Phänomen befasst. Der Autor erläutert hierbei die anhaltende Attraktivität des kulturellen Phänomens HipHop und versucht die Tatsache der stetigen Reproduzierbarkeit des HipHops genauer zu erklären. Daher beginnt er mit einer historischen Diskursanalyse der HipHop-Kultur. Er analysiert hierfür die Formen, die Protagonisten und die Diskurse des HipHops, um diesen besser verstehen zu können. Durch die Herausarbeitung der genuinen Eigenschaft der Mehrfachkodierbarkeit des HipHops werden gängige Erklärungsmuster aus Wissenschaft und Medien relativiert und kritisiert. Der Autor kombiniert in seiner Studie kultur- und erziehungswissenschaftliche Literatur mit diversen aktuellen und historischen Darstellungen und Bildern. Es werden vor allem bildbasierte Selbstinszenierungen von HipHoppern und Selbstzeugnisse aus narrativen Interviews, die er selbst mit verschiedenen HipHoppern in Deutschland geführt hat, ausgewertet. Neben den narrativen Interviews dient vor allem die Bildinterpretation nach Bohnsack als Quelle zur Bildung der These der Mehrfachkodierbarkeit. Hierbei werden zwei Bilder der HipHopper Lady Bitch Ray und Kollegah nach Bohnsack (2014) interpretiert und gezeigt wie HipHop neben der lyrischen und der klanglichen Komponente auch visuell inszeniert und produziert wird. Hieraus wird geschlussfolgert, dass es im HipHop möglich ist konträre Sichtweisen bei gleichzeitiger Anwendung von typischen Kulturpraktiken wie zum Beispiel dem Boasting darzustellen und zu vermitteln. Die stetige Offenheit des HipHops wird durch Praktiken wie dem Sampling oder dem Battle deutlich und der Autor erklärt, dass durch diese Techniken die generative Eigenschaft der Mehrfachkodierbarkeit hergestellt wird. Damit vertritt er eine Art Baukasten-Theorie, die besagt, dass sich prinzipiell jeder aus dem Baukasten HipHop, je nach Vorliebe, Interesse und Affinität, bedienen kann. Durch die Vielfalt an Meinungen zu HipHop, die der Autor durch die Kodierung der geführten narrativen Interviews erhält, wird diese These verdeutlicht und es wird klar, dass es sich bei HipHop um mehr als nur eine Mode handelt. HipHop besitzt die prinzipielle Möglichkeit durch die Offenheit, die er in sich trägt, sich stetig neu zu wandeln und damit an Beliebtheit und Popularität zuzunehmen. Die vorliegende Arbeit erweitert damit die immer größer werdende Forschung in den HipHop-Studies und setzt wichtige Akzente um weiter zu forschen und HipHop besser verständlich zu machen.
The described dissertation is an investigative research paper, covering the dynamic and ever-changing phenomena of hip-hop. The author will explain the continued attraction drawn by the hip-hop culture and will attempt to explain its' reproduceable impact in more detail. To achieve this, he starts with a historic discourse analysis of the hip-hop culture. In order to give a greater understanding of the subject he analyses the different forms, protagonists as well as the dialogue of hip-hop. The author will show that hip-hop has multi-layered characteristics and through elaboration using scientific tools and media sources he will further qualify and criticize the subject. The research combines cultural and educational science literature with different time-relevant and historic presentations alongside graphic images. Especially self-staged photos of rap artists and personal testimonials from interviews, which the author personally conducted, with a variety of artists throughout Germany, will be analysed. Besides the accounts reflected in the interviews a large emphasis has been focused on imagery interpretation in line with Bohnsack, which will serve as the source to the multi-layering thesis. In this connection two images of artists Lady Bitch Ray and Kollegah are interpreted according to Bohnsack (2014), to show that hip-hop does not only have a lyrical and musical component to it but is also visually staged and produced. This research work will conclude that it is possible in hip-hop culture to present contrasting viewpoints through the use of cultural traditions, such as 'boasting'. The ongoing open-mindedness of hip-hop will become clear through the analysis of 'sampling' and the 'rap battle', the author will proof how such traditional techniques create multi-layered hip-hop characteristics. With this conclusion he supports a type of modular theory, stating that principally anybody can take advantage of what hip-hop as to offer, regardless of their preferences, interests, or affections. Through the diversity of opinions in hip-hop culture, which the author is presented with through the interpretation of the interviews, his proposition becomes clear and he is able to conclude that the phenomenon of hip-hop is more than just a temporary fad. Hip-hop has the fundamental potential to continuously change, and through its open-mindedness manages to keep increasing its' popularity and demand over time. This research paper builds on the continuous interest into the research of hip-hop culture and asks important questions, which validates further research into the topic and aims to make hip-hop more accessible.
|Subtitle (German):
|Diskurse, Praktiken und genuine Eigenschaften eines Kulturphänomens
|Subtitle (English):
|discourses, practices and genuine characteristics of a cultural phenomenon
|Tag:
|Authentizität; Battle; Beat; Gangsta-Rap; HipHop; Jugendkultur; Kollegah; Kultur; Kulturwissenschaft; Lady Bitch Ray; Migrantenkultur; Musik; Politik; Rap; Sampling; Struggle
Battle; HipHop; Kollegah; Lady Bitch Ray; Music; Rap; Sample; Track; cultural studies; discourse; diversity; dynamic; multi-layered
