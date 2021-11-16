The described dissertation is an investigative research paper, covering the dynamic and ever-changing phenomena of hip-hop. The author will explain the continued attraction drawn by the hip-hop culture and will attempt to explain its’ reproduceable impact in more detail. To achieve this, he starts with a historic discourse analysis of the hip-hop culture. In order to give a greater understanding of the subject he analyses the different forms, protagonists as well as the dialogue of hip-hop. The author will show that hip-hop has multi-layered characteristics and through elaboration using scientific tools and media sources he will further qualify and criticize the subject. The research combines cultural and educational science literature with different time-relevant and historic presentations alongside graphic images. Especially self-staged photos of rap artists and personal testimonials from interviews, which the author personally conducted, with a variety of artists throughout Germany, will be analysed. Besides the accounts reflected

The described dissertation is an investigative research paper, covering the dynamic and ever-changing phenomena of hip-hop. The author will explain the continued attraction drawn by the hip-hop culture and will attempt to explain its’ reproduceable impact in more detail. To achieve this, he starts with a historic discourse analysis of the hip-hop culture. In order to give a greater understanding of the subject he analyses the different forms, protagonists as well as the dialogue of hip-hop. The author will show that hip-hop has multi-layered characteristics and through elaboration using scientific tools and media sources he will further qualify and criticize the subject. The research combines cultural and educational science literature with different time-relevant and historic presentations alongside graphic images. Especially self-staged photos of rap artists and personal testimonials from interviews, which the author personally conducted, with a variety of artists throughout Germany, will be analysed. Besides the accounts reflected in the interviews a large emphasis has been focused on imagery interpretation in line with Bohnsack, which will serve as the source to the multi-layering thesis. In this connection two images of artists Lady Bitch Ray and Kollegah are interpreted according to Bohnsack (2014), to show that hip-hop does not only have a lyrical and musical component to it but is also visually staged and produced. This research work will conclude that it is possible in hip-hop culture to present contrasting viewpoints through the use of cultural traditions, such as ‘boasting’. The ongoing open-mindedness of hip-hop will become clear through the analysis of ‘sampling’ and the ‘rap battle’, the author will proof how such traditional techniques create multi-layered hip-hop characteristics. With this conclusion he supports a type of modular theory, stating that principally anybody can take advantage of what hip-hop as to offer, regardless of their preferences, interests, or affections. Through the diversity of opinions in hip-hop culture, which the author is presented with through the interpretation of the interviews, his proposition becomes clear and he is able to conclude that the phenomenon of hip-hop is more than just a temporary fad. Hip-hop has the fundamental potential to continuously change, and through its open-mindedness manages to keep increasing its’ popularity and demand over time. This research paper builds on the continuous interest into the research of hip-hop culture and asks important questions, which validates further research into the topic and aims to make hip-hop more accessible.

