Förderung von Aufmerksamkeit und Motivationserhalt durch digitale spielbasierte Lernsysteme mit spezifischer Eignung bei Autismus

Institutional education is associated with multifaceted and specific obstacles for autistic learners. This is especially true in the context of inclusion, the relevance of which is given not least by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. This thesis discusses numerous learning-relevant peculiarities in the context of autism and shows discrepancies with institutional teaching concepts that are not always sufficiently appropriate. A central thesis is that the unusually intense attention of autistic students to their special interests can be used to facilitate learning with foreign content. Based on this, solutions are discussed, which result in an innovative concept for a digital multi-devicebased learning game. A key challenge in designing game-based learning is to adequately integrate learning content into a compelling narrative context. Using the example of exercises for the emotional interpretation of facial expressions, which are used for learning socioemotional competencies especially in the context of therapy concepts for autism, an appropriate narration is presented, which enables the low-disturbance integration of this very specific learning content. The effects of the individual conceptual elements are examined based on a prototypically developed learning game. Based on this, a quantitative study shows the good acceptance and user-friendliness of the game and especially proves the comprehensibility of the narration and the game elements. Another focus is the minimally invasive investigation of possible disturbances of the game experience by switching between different end devices, for which an innovative measurement method was developed. As a result, this work sheds light on the importance and limitations of game-based approaches for autistic learners. A large part of the presented concepts can be transferred to other types of learning scenarios. The technical framework developed for the realization of narrative learning paths is also prepared to be used for other learning scenarios, especially in an institutional context.

