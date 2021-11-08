Bioinspirierte Komposite - Strukturbildung durch Verkleben von Nano- oder Mesokristallen mit funktionalisierten Poly(2-oxazolin)en

Natural inorganic-organic composite materials, like nacre or bone feature unique mechanical properties due to their complex hierarchical structure and their controlled connection at the interface of the components starting from the nanometer scale. Following these key principles of biological material design, this thesis investigates two concepts for bioinspired structure formation of composites based on gluing nano- or mesocrystals with functionalized poly(2-oxazoline) block copolymers and their potential to fabricate bioinspired self-assembled hierarchical inorganic-organic composite structures without external forces. The concepts differed in the inorganic particles used and in the way of structure formation. A modular approach of polymer synthesis and polymer analogue thiol-ene modification was successfully used to create a platform of poly(2-oxazoline)s with different functionalities. The block copolymers are composed of a short particle-affine "gluing block" consisting of thiol-ene modified poly(2-(3-butenyl)-2-oxazoline) and

Natural inorganic-organic composite materials, like nacre or bone feature unique mechanical properties due to their complex hierarchical structure and their controlled connection at the interface of the components starting from the nanometer scale. Following these key principles of biological material design, this thesis investigates two concepts for bioinspired structure formation of composites based on gluing nano- or mesocrystals with functionalized poly(2-oxazoline) block copolymers and their potential to fabricate bioinspired self-assembled hierarchical inorganic-organic composite structures without external forces. The concepts differed in the inorganic particles used and in the way of structure formation. A modular approach of polymer synthesis and polymer analogue thiol-ene modification was successfully used to create a platform of poly(2-oxazoline)s with different functionalities. The block copolymers are composed of a short particle-affine "gluing block" consisting of thiol-ene modified poly(2-(3-butenyl)-2-oxazoline) and a long water soluble, structure forming block that consists of thermoresponsive and crystallizable poly(2-isopropyl-2-oxazoline) that yields hierarchical morphologies. Various analytical investigations such as turbidimetry, DLS, DSC, SEM or XRD revealed the influence of the "gluing block" on the thermoresponsive as well as on the crystallization behavior of the block copolymers. It was shown that these polymers have complex temperature- and pH-dependent turbidity behavior. Concerning crystallization, the gluing block did not change the nanoscopic crystal structure but influenced the crystallization time, the degree of crystallization and the hierarchical morphology. This result was attributed to different aggregation behavior of the polymers in water. For the composite fabrication, concept 1 uses micrometer-sized copper oxalate mesocrystals, which exhibit an internal nanostructure and seek structure formation via the inorganic part by assembling these particles. Concept 1 enabled homogeneous free-standing stable composite films with high inorganic content. However, the particle-polymer combination combined unfavorable properties, i.e. their length scales were too different which prevented the particles from self-assembling. Furthermore, due to the small aspect ratio of copper oxalate, mutual alignment via external forces was also unsuccessful. In essence, the copper oxalate-poly(2-oxazoline)-model system is not suitable for the fabrication of hierarchical composite structures. In contrast, concept 2 uses disc-shaped Laponite® nanoparticles and crystallizable block copolymers for structure formation via the organic component by polymer-mediated self-assembly. Complementary analytical methods (zeta potential, DLS, SEM, XRD, DSC, TEM) revealed both controlled interaction between the components in aqueous environment and a controlled structure formation to yield self-assembled nanocomposites, whose structure spans several length scales. It was shown that the negatively charged gluing blocks bind specifically and selectively to the positively charged Laponite® particle rim, and thus, polymer-Laponite® nanohybrid particles result, which served as the basic building blocks for composite formation. The hybrid particles are electrosterically stabilized at room temperature – sterically by their long water-interacting poly(2-isopropyl-2-oxazoline) blocks and electrostatically via the negatively charged Laponite® faces. As a result, concept 2 and thus the structure formation via the organic component could be successfully achieved. The Laponite®-poly(2-oxazoline)-model system opened the path to self-assembled layered quasi-hierarchical nanocomposite structures with a high inorganic content. Depending on the free available polymer concentration during composite formation two different composite types were accessible. Additionally, a possible explanation for the polymer-mediated formation process of the self-assembled composite structure was proposed. This thesis contributes insights in understanding the fundamental structure-process-property relationships in order to form self-assembled bioinspired composite structures and provides conditions and suitable compilation of components that allow a controlled self-assembled structure formation via poly(2-oxazoline) block copolymers.

