Bioinspirierte Komposite - Strukturbildung durch Verkleben von Nano- oder Mesokristallen mit funktionalisierten Poly(2-oxazolin)en
Bioinspired composites - structure formation by gluing of nano- or mesocrystals with functionalized poly(2-oxazoline)s
- Die herausragenden mechanischen Eigenschaften natürlicher anorganisch-organischer Kompositmaterialien wie Knochen oder Muschelschalen entspringen ihrer hierarchischen Struktur, die von der nano- bis hinauf zur makroskopischen Ebene reicht, und einer kontrollierten Verbindung entlang der Grenzflächen der anorganischen und organischen Komponenten. Ausgehend von diesen Schlüsselprinzipien des biologischen Materialdesigns wurden in dieser Arbeit zwei Konzepte für die bioinspirierte Strukturbildung von Kompositen untersucht, die auf dem Verkleben von Nano- oder Mesokristallen mit funktionalisierten Poly(2-oxazolin)-Blockcopolymeren beruhen sowie deren Potenzial zur Herstellung bioinspirierter selbstorganisierter hierarchischer anorganisch-organischer Verbundstrukturen ohne äußere Kräfte beleuchtet. Die Konzepte unterschieden sich in den verwendeten anorganischen Partikeln und in der Art der Strukturbildung. Über einen modularen Ansatz aus Polymersynthese und polymeranaloger Thiol-En-Funktionalisierung wurde erfolgreich eine Bibliothek Die Konzepte unterschieden sich in den verwendeten anorganischen Partikeln und in der Art der Strukturbildung. Über einen modularen Ansatz aus Polymersynthese und polymeranaloger Thiol-En-Funktionalisierung wurde erfolgreich eine Bibliothek von Poly(2-oxazolin)en mit unterschiedlichen Funktionalitäten erstellt. Die Blockcopolymere bestehen aus einem kurzen partikelaffinen "Klebeblock", der aus Thiol-En-funktionalisiertem Poly(2-(3-butenyl)-2-oxazolin) besteht, und einem langen wasserlöslichen, strukturbildenden Block, der aus thermoresponsivem und kristallisierbarem Poly(2-isopropyl-2-oxazolin) besteht und hierarchische Morphologien ausbildet. Verschiedene analytische Untersuchungen wie Turbidimetrie, DLS, DSC, SEM oder XRD machten das thermoresponsive bzw. das Kristallisationsverhalten der Blockcopolymere in Abhängigkeit vom eingeführten Klebeblock zugänglich. Es zeigte sich, dass diese Polymere ein komplexes temperatur- und pH-abhängiges Trübungsverhalten aufweisen. Hinsichtlich der Kristallisation änderte der Klebeblock nicht die nanoskopische Kristallstruktur; er beeinflusste jedoch die Kristallisationszeit, den Kristallisationsgrad und die hierarchische Morphologie. Dieses Ergebnis wurde auf das unterschiedliche Aggregationsverhalten der Polymere in Wasser zurückgeführt. Für die Herstellung von Kompositen nutzte Konzept 1 mikrometergroße Kupferoxalat-Mesokristalle, die eine innere Nanostruktur aufweisen. Die Strukturbildung über den anorganischen Teil wurde durch das Verkleben und Anordnen dieser Partikel erstrebt. Konzept 1 ermöglichte homogene freistehende stabile Kompositfilme mit einem hohen anorganischen Anteil. Die Partikel-Polymer-Kombination vereinte jedoch ungünstige Eigenschaften in sich, d. h. ihre Längenskalen waren zu unterschiedlich, was die Selbstassemblierung der Partikel verhinderte. Aufgrund des geringen Aspektverhältnisses von Kupferoxalat blieb auch die gegenseitige Ausrichtung durch äußere Kräfte erfolglos. Im Ergebnis eignet sich das Kupferoxalat-Poly(2-oxazolin)-Modellsystem nicht für die Herstellung hierarchischer Kompositstrukturen. Im Gegensatz dazu verwendet Konzept 2 scheibenförmige Laponit®-Nanopartikel und kristallisierbare Blockcopolymere zur Strukturbildung über die organische Komponente durch polymervermittelte Selbstassemblierung. Komplementäre Analysemethoden (Zeta-Potenzial, DLS, SEM, XRD, DSC, TEM) zeigten sowohl eine kontrollierte Wechselwirkung zwischen den Komponenten in wässriger Umgebung als auch eine kontrollierte Strukturbildung, die in selbstassemblierten Nanokompositen resultiert, deren Struktur sich über mehrere Längenskalen erstreckt. Es wurde gezeigt, dass die negativ geladenen Klebeblöcke spezifisch und selektiv an den positiv geladenen Rändern der Laponit®-Partikel binden und so Polymer-Laponit®-Nanohybridpartikel entstehen, die als Grundbausteine für die Kompositbildung dienen. Die Hybridpartikel sind bei Raumtemperatur elektrosterisch stabilisiert - sterisch durch ihre langen, mit Wasser wechselwirkenden Poly(2-isopropyl-2-oxazolin)-Blöcke und elektrostatisch über die negativ geladenen Laponit®-Flächen. Im Ergebnis ließ sich Konzept 2 und damit die Strukturbildung über die organische Komponente erfolgreich umsetzten. Das Laponit®-Poly(2-Oxazolin)-Modellsystem eröffnete den Weg zu selbstassemblierten, geschichteten, quasi-hierarchischen Nanokompositstrukturen mit hohem anorganischen Anteil. Abhängig von der frei verfügbaren Polymerkonzentration bei der Kompositbildung entstanden zwei unterschiedliche Komposit-Typen. Darüber hinaus entwarf die Arbeit einen Erklärungsansatz für den polymervermittelten Bildungsprozess der Komposit-Strukturen. Insgesamt legt diese Arbeit Struktur-Prozess-Eigenschafts-Beziehungen offen, um selbstassemblierte bioinspirierte Kompositstrukturen zu bilden und liefert neue Einsichten zu einer geeigneten Kombination an Komponenten und Herstellungsbedingungen, die eine kontrollierte selbstassemblierte Strukturbildung mithilfe funktionalisierter Poly(2-oxazolin)-Blockcopolymere erlauben.…
- Natural inorganic-organic composite materials, like nacre or bone feature unique mechanical properties due to their complex hierarchical structure and their controlled connection at the interface of the components starting from the nanometer scale. Following these key principles of biological material design, this thesis investigates two concepts for bioinspired structure formation of composites based on gluing nano- or mesocrystals with functionalized poly(2-oxazoline) block copolymers and their potential to fabricate bioinspired self-assembled hierarchical inorganic-organic composite structures without external forces. The concepts differed in the inorganic particles used and in the way of structure formation. A modular approach of polymer synthesis and polymer analogue thiol-ene modification was successfully used to create a platform of poly(2-oxazoline)s with different functionalities. The block copolymers are composed of a short particle-affine "gluing block" consisting of thiol-ene modified poly(2-(3-butenyl)-2-oxazoline) and A modular approach of polymer synthesis and polymer analogue thiol-ene modification was successfully used to create a platform of poly(2-oxazoline)s with different functionalities. The block copolymers are composed of a short particle-affine "gluing block" consisting of thiol-ene modified poly(2-(3-butenyl)-2-oxazoline) and a long water soluble, structure forming block that consists of thermoresponsive and crystallizable poly(2-isopropyl-2-oxazoline) that yields hierarchical morphologies. Various analytical investigations such as turbidimetry, DLS, DSC, SEM or XRD revealed the influence of the "gluing block" on the thermoresponsive as well as on the crystallization behavior of the block copolymers. It was shown that these polymers have complex temperature- and pH-dependent turbidity behavior. Concerning crystallization, the gluing block did not change the nanoscopic crystal structure but influenced the crystallization time, the degree of crystallization and the hierarchical morphology. This result was attributed to different aggregation behavior of the polymers in water. For the composite fabrication, concept 1 uses micrometer-sized copper oxalate mesocrystals, which exhibit an internal nanostructure and seek structure formation via the inorganic part by assembling these particles. Concept 1 enabled homogeneous free-standing stable composite films with high inorganic content. However, the particle-polymer combination combined unfavorable properties, i.e. their length scales were too different which prevented the particles from self-assembling. Furthermore, due to the small aspect ratio of copper oxalate, mutual alignment via external forces was also unsuccessful. In essence, the copper oxalate-poly(2-oxazoline)-model system is not suitable for the fabrication of hierarchical composite structures. In contrast, concept 2 uses disc-shaped Laponite® nanoparticles and crystallizable block copolymers for structure formation via the organic component by polymer-mediated self-assembly. Complementary analytical methods (zeta potential, DLS, SEM, XRD, DSC, TEM) revealed both controlled interaction between the components in aqueous environment and a controlled structure formation to yield self-assembled nanocomposites, whose structure spans several length scales. It was shown that the negatively charged gluing blocks bind specifically and selectively to the positively charged Laponite® particle rim, and thus, polymer-Laponite® nanohybrid particles result, which served as the basic building blocks for composite formation. The hybrid particles are electrosterically stabilized at room temperature – sterically by their long water-interacting poly(2-isopropyl-2-oxazoline) blocks and electrostatically via the negatively charged Laponite® faces. As a result, concept 2 and thus the structure formation via the organic component could be successfully achieved. The Laponite®-poly(2-oxazoline)-model system opened the path to self-assembled layered quasi-hierarchical nanocomposite structures with a high inorganic content. Depending on the free available polymer concentration during composite formation two different composite types were accessible. Additionally, a possible explanation for the polymer-mediated formation process of the self-assembled composite structure was proposed. This thesis contributes insights in understanding the fundamental structure-process-property relationships in order to form self-assembled bioinspired composite structures and provides conditions and suitable compilation of components that allow a controlled self-assembled structure formation via poly(2-oxazoline) block copolymers.…
|Ina Dambowsky
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-523671
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-52367
|Helmut SchlaadORCiDGND, André LaschewskyORCiDGND, Helmut CölfenORCiDGND
|Helmut Schlaad
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2021/11/08
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2021/09/24
|2021/11/08
|Poly(2-oxazolin)-Blockcopolymer; Polymerkristallisation; Selbstassemblierung; Thiol-En; anorganisch-organische Hybrid-Nanopartikel; bioinspirierte Komposite; thermoresponsiv
bioinspired composite; block copolymer; inorganic-organic hybrid nanoparticle; poly(2-oxazoline); polymer crystallization; self-assembly; thermoresponsive; thiol-ene
|XII, 220
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|CC BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, 4.0 International