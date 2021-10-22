Green investment and coordination failure
- To achieve the goal of keeping global warming well below 2 °C, private investors have to shift capital from brown to green infrastructures and technologies and provide additional green investment. In this paper, we present a game-theoretic perspective on the challenge of triggering such investments. The question of climate change mitigation is often related to the prisoner's dilemma, a game with one Nash equilibrium. However, the authors perceive investment for mitigation and adaptation as a coordination problem of selecting among multiple equilibria. To illustrate this, we model a non-cooperative coordination game, related to the stag hunt, with a brown equilibrium with lower payoffs that can be achieved single-handedly and a green equilibrium with higher payoffs that requires coordination. As multiple experiments show, in such games actors often fail to coordinate on a payoff dominant equilibrium due to uncertainty. Thus, we discuss how uncertainty could be reduced along two options: one that concerns a change in the payoffTo achieve the goal of keeping global warming well below 2 °C, private investors have to shift capital from brown to green infrastructures and technologies and provide additional green investment. In this paper, we present a game-theoretic perspective on the challenge of triggering such investments. The question of climate change mitigation is often related to the prisoner's dilemma, a game with one Nash equilibrium. However, the authors perceive investment for mitigation and adaptation as a coordination problem of selecting among multiple equilibria. To illustrate this, we model a non-cooperative coordination game, related to the stag hunt, with a brown equilibrium with lower payoffs that can be achieved single-handedly and a green equilibrium with higher payoffs that requires coordination. As multiple experiments show, in such games actors often fail to coordinate on a payoff dominant equilibrium due to uncertainty. Thus, we discuss how uncertainty could be reduced along two options: one that concerns a change in the payoff structure of the game and another that concerns subjective probabilities.…
|Author details:
|Jahel MielkeORCiDGND, Gesine A. Steudle
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecolecon.2018.03.018
|ISSN:
|0921-8009
|ISSN:
|1873-6106
|Title of parent work (English):
|Ecological economics
|Subtitle (English):
|an Investors' Perspective
|Publisher:
|Elsevier
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/10/22
|Tag:
|Coordination failure; Green investment; Risk dominance; Stag hunt; Strategic uncertainty
|Volume:
|150
|Number of pages:
|15
|First page:
|88
|Last Page:
|95
|Funding institution:
|EU Horizon 2020 programme, DOLFINS project [640772]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitung, 4.0 International