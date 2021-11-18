Silenzio, immagini e parole. La costruzione del significato nella multimodalità digitale
Stille, Bilder und Wörter. Die Bedeutungskonstitution in der digitalen Multimodalität
SILENCE, IMAGES AND WORDS. The construction of meaning in digital multimodality.
- Cosa avviene quando coscienze linguistiche distinte, oltre ad essere separate dall’epoca, dall’area geografica di provenienza o dalla differenziazione sociale, dalle diverse dimensioni linguistiche, appartengono anche a domini semiotici diversi? È quel che accade ogni volta che comunichiamo in rete, l’interazione digitale è infatti l’ambito di comunicazione ibrido per eccellenza: in esso alla mescolanza di lingue diverse si sovrappone la mescolanza di codici diversi. Partendo dal presupposto che siano i nuovi bisogni espressivi e le nuove situazioni comunicative a spingere verso le innovazioni linguistiche, sembra dunque interessante tener conto del rilievo assunto dal repertorio visuale – e più in generale multimodale – nell’uso spontaneo dei nuovi media e constatare come le particolari strategie di costruzione del significato attualmente in atto non possano ormai più prescindere da queste seconde dimensioni. Del loro peso nell’uso digitale della lingua è bene avere consapevolezza per affrontare senza pregiudizi tutte le novità adCosa avviene quando coscienze linguistiche distinte, oltre ad essere separate dall’epoca, dall’area geografica di provenienza o dalla differenziazione sociale, dalle diverse dimensioni linguistiche, appartengono anche a domini semiotici diversi? È quel che accade ogni volta che comunichiamo in rete, l’interazione digitale è infatti l’ambito di comunicazione ibrido per eccellenza: in esso alla mescolanza di lingue diverse si sovrappone la mescolanza di codici diversi. Partendo dal presupposto che siano i nuovi bisogni espressivi e le nuove situazioni comunicative a spingere verso le innovazioni linguistiche, sembra dunque interessante tener conto del rilievo assunto dal repertorio visuale – e più in generale multimodale – nell’uso spontaneo dei nuovi media e constatare come le particolari strategie di costruzione del significato attualmente in atto non possano ormai più prescindere da queste seconde dimensioni. Del loro peso nell’uso digitale della lingua è bene avere consapevolezza per affrontare senza pregiudizi tutte le novità ad essa connesse. Un ruolo di centrale importanza nell’approccio al linguaggio verbale in Internet è legato alla funzione indessicale della lingua che, unito alla presenza di un archivio di riferimento di conoscenze del mondo condiviso, innesca un nuovo tipo d’inferenzialità nel ricevente. La conversazione attraverso i social network consente infatti azioni che non necessariamente sono presenti nello scambio vis-a-vis, ma che invece sono peculiari di Facebook, Twitter, G+, Instagram, Flickr e in generale dei social network: la condivisione di materiale multimediale di vario genere, l’opzione di richiamare i messaggi relativi a un tema specifico e la possibilità di glossarlo. Il materiale multimediale diventa così al tempo stesso parte integrante della comunicazione e modalità espressiva, focus del discorso e linguaggio metaforico condiviso. Questo lavoro di ricerca indaga come ambiti di ricerca diversi, e apparentemente distanti fra loro, possano interagire produttivamente con il panorama scientifico delle scienze del linguaggio, dell’immagine e della comunicazione, giungendo alla formulazione di un modello aggiornato dell'ibridazione linguistica che caratterizza la comunicazione in rete.…
- Internetsprache weist besondere Merkmale auf, denn neben dem verbalen Text sind auch andere Elemente wichtig: die Reaktionszeit, das Fehlen einer Antwort sowie die umfangreiche Verwendung von Bild- und Multimedia-Elementen. Greg Myers (2010: 15) verwendet in diesem Zusammenhang den Begriff – und das Sprachspiel – aural materials: Bild-, Multimedia- und Sprachmaterial haben im Computer Mediated Communication (CMC) als Referent ein bestimmtes Interpretationsfeld. In dieser Perspektive funktioniert verbale Sprache als Aktivator der möglichen inferentialen Wege und Kontexte innerhalb unserer Welt. Wichtig sind die Kultur- und Lebenserfahrungen der Teilnehmer (Basile 2012: 21), die uns ermöglichen die Nachricht zu verstehen und an der Kommunikation teilzunehmen. Die indexikalische Rolle der verbalen Sprache in Bezug auf Bilder und Multimedia, so wie sie in der Online-Kommunikation verwendet wird, ist von zentraler Bedeutung. Die Einbeziehung dieser Referenzdatei erregt die Aufmerksamkeit der Leser: Das Multimedia-Material ist sowohl einInternetsprache weist besondere Merkmale auf, denn neben dem verbalen Text sind auch andere Elemente wichtig: die Reaktionszeit, das Fehlen einer Antwort sowie die umfangreiche Verwendung von Bild- und Multimedia-Elementen. Greg Myers (2010: 15) verwendet in diesem Zusammenhang den Begriff – und das Sprachspiel – aural materials: Bild-, Multimedia- und Sprachmaterial haben im Computer Mediated Communication (CMC) als Referent ein bestimmtes Interpretationsfeld. In dieser Perspektive funktioniert verbale Sprache als Aktivator der möglichen inferentialen Wege und Kontexte innerhalb unserer Welt. Wichtig sind die Kultur- und Lebenserfahrungen der Teilnehmer (Basile 2012: 21), die uns ermöglichen die Nachricht zu verstehen und an der Kommunikation teilzunehmen. Die indexikalische Rolle der verbalen Sprache in Bezug auf Bilder und Multimedia, so wie sie in der Online-Kommunikation verwendet wird, ist von zentraler Bedeutung. Die Einbeziehung dieser Referenzdatei erregt die Aufmerksamkeit der Leser: Das Multimedia-Material ist sowohl ein integraler Bestandteil der Interaktion als auch deren Ausdrucksweise, Focus des Gesprächs und gemeinsame Bildsprache. Die Anwendungsbereiche sind vielfältig, denn der Prozess des Bildlesens ist in der Rezeption, aber auch in der künstlerischen Produktion, in der Werbung, der politischen Propaganda und darüber hinaus in der multimedialen Kommunikation präsent. Die Konglomerate von Sprache und Bild sind in der Lage, komplexe Begriffe zu synthetisieren, aber auch in der Erinnerung der Empfänger genau zu haften, und zwar aufgrund ihres gemischten Codes und ihrer synästhetischen Natur. Dies ist funktional für die digitale Kommunikation, die sich auf die phatischen und spielerischen Aspekte der Interaktion konzentriert. Die Auswirkungen auf die sprachliche Verwendung sind zweifellos einer der interessantesten und aktuellsten Aspekte dieser Art von hybriden Kommunikation, die Neuheit liegt nicht so sehr in der Wahl einer medienübergreifenden expressiven Dimension – auch in der Vergangenheit vielseitig bezeugt –, sondern in ihrer aktuellen Verbreitung, denn sie ist in der Tat die normale kommunikative Dimension für eine immer größere Anzahl von Benutzern geworden.…
- What happens when different linguistic awareness, apart from being separated from the era, from the geographical area of origin or from social differentiation, is not only pertinent to different linguistic dimensions, but also to different semiotic domains? This is what occurs every time we communicate on a social network: digital interaction is, in fact, the hybrid field of communication par excellence, in which a mixture of different languages is superimposed on different codes. It is precisely the new expressive needs and the new communicative situations that push towards linguistic innovations; it therefore seems interesting to take into account the importance assumed by the visual repertoire in the spontaneous use of new media as well as the particular strategies of construction of the meaning that cannot be separated from these second dimensions. The role of digital communication has been addressed through research using different scientific perspectives: this project investigates how different research areas, apparently distantWhat happens when different linguistic awareness, apart from being separated from the era, from the geographical area of origin or from social differentiation, is not only pertinent to different linguistic dimensions, but also to different semiotic domains? This is what occurs every time we communicate on a social network: digital interaction is, in fact, the hybrid field of communication par excellence, in which a mixture of different languages is superimposed on different codes. It is precisely the new expressive needs and the new communicative situations that push towards linguistic innovations; it therefore seems interesting to take into account the importance assumed by the visual repertoire in the spontaneous use of new media as well as the particular strategies of construction of the meaning that cannot be separated from these second dimensions. The role of digital communication has been addressed through research using different scientific perspectives: this project investigates how different research areas, apparently distant from each other, can productively interact with the scientific landscape of language sciences, of image and communication. We should be aware of these other functions of the language in digital use to be able to deal with all the innovations connected to it without prejudice. The indexical function of language has a crucial role in the use of verbal language on the Internet, which is associated with the presence of a shared archive of reference and determines a new kind of inferentiality in the receiver. Online Conversation, in fact, allows actions that are not necessarily present in the vis-a-vis verbal exchange, but which are instead specific to FB, Twitter, G +, Instagram, Flickr and other social networks: the sharing of various multimedia material, the option to retrieve messages related to a specific topic and the possibility to gloss it. The multimedia material thus becomes simultaneously an integral part of the communication and expressive modality, focus of the discourse and shared metaphorical language. We are faced with a metamorphosis of the media communication structure that overlaps written text and image. The digital dimension assumed by communication in recent years has made it possible to focus more clearly on the model of these conglomerates. Internet, especially social media, in fact, allows us to observe these conglomerates of language and image while speakers spontaneously create them. This research proposes a transversal path that considers all the semiotic domains normally involved in digital communication, proposing the formulation of an updated model of the dynamics of linguistic hybridization of the current digital dimension.…
|Silvia VerdianiORCiD
|2021/11/18
|Bildlinguistik; Digitale multimodale Linguistik; Germanistik; Kognitive Linguistik; Politolinguistik; Pragmatik; Romanistik; Semantik; Semiotik; Semiotische Textologie; Textlinguistik
Cognitive linguistics; Digital Multimodal Linguistics; German Studies; Image studies; Politolinguistics; Pragmatics; Romance Studies; Semantics; Semiotic Testology; Semiotics; Text Linguistics
Germanistica; Iconolinguistica; Linguistica cognitiva; Linguistica del testo; Linguistica digitale multimodale; Politolinguistica; Pragmatica; Romanistica; Semantica; Semiotica; Testologia semiotica
