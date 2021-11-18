Silenzio, immagini e parole. La costruzione del significato nella multimodalità digitale

What happens when different linguistic awareness, apart from being separated from the era, from the geographical area of origin or from social differentiation, is not only pertinent to different linguistic dimensions, but also to different semiotic domains? This is what occurs every time we communicate on a social network: digital interaction is, in fact, the hybrid field of communication par excellence, in which a mixture of different languages is superimposed on different codes. It is precisely the new expressive needs and the new communicative situations that push towards linguistic innovations; it therefore seems interesting to take into account the importance assumed by the visual repertoire in the spontaneous use of new media as well as the particular strategies of construction of the meaning that cannot be separated from these second dimensions. The role of digital communication has been addressed through research using different scientific perspectives: this project investigates how different research areas, apparently distant

What happens when different linguistic awareness, apart from being separated from the era, from the geographical area of origin or from social differentiation, is not only pertinent to different linguistic dimensions, but also to different semiotic domains? This is what occurs every time we communicate on a social network: digital interaction is, in fact, the hybrid field of communication par excellence, in which a mixture of different languages is superimposed on different codes. It is precisely the new expressive needs and the new communicative situations that push towards linguistic innovations; it therefore seems interesting to take into account the importance assumed by the visual repertoire in the spontaneous use of new media as well as the particular strategies of construction of the meaning that cannot be separated from these second dimensions. The role of digital communication has been addressed through research using different scientific perspectives: this project investigates how different research areas, apparently distant from each other, can productively interact with the scientific landscape of language sciences, of image and communication. We should be aware of these other functions of the language in digital use to be able to deal with all the innovations connected to it without prejudice. The indexical function of language has a crucial role in the use of verbal language on the Internet, which is associated with the presence of a shared archive of reference and determines a new kind of inferentiality in the receiver. Online Conversation, in fact, allows actions that are not necessarily present in the vis-a-vis verbal exchange, but which are instead specific to FB, Twitter, G +, Instagram, Flickr and other social networks: the sharing of various multimedia material, the option to retrieve messages related to a specific topic and the possibility to gloss it. The multimedia material thus becomes simultaneously an integral part of the communication and expressive modality, focus of the discourse and shared metaphorical language. We are faced with a metamorphosis of the media communication structure that overlaps written text and image. The digital dimension assumed by communication in recent years has made it possible to focus more clearly on the model of these conglomerates. Internet, especially social media, in fact, allows us to observe these conglomerates of language and image while speakers spontaneously create them. This research proposes a transversal path that considers all the semiotic domains normally involved in digital communication, proposing the formulation of an updated model of the dynamics of linguistic hybridization of the current digital dimension.

