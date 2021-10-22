Schließen

Biased by success and failure

  • We test the stability of locus of control, a measure that has been attributed substantial explanatory power for economic outcomes since it depicts how much people believe in their ability to affect life outcomes. Using the German Socio-Economic Panel, we find that a job loss due to a plant closure has no long-lasting effect on locus of control. The common assumption of its stability is thus not rejected. However, during unemployment, control perception decreases by 30 percent of one standard deviation. The effect holds true independent from unemployment duration or socio-demographic characteristics and vanishes as soon as the unemployed find a new job. We therefore conclude that stated locus of control is affected by unemployment. Using this trait as explanatory variable can thus lead to biased estimations when this temporary deviation in measurement is not accounted for.

Metadaten
Author details:Malte PreussGND, Juliane HenneckeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.labeco.2018.05.007
ISSN:0927-5371
ISSN:1879-1034
Title of parent work (English):Labour economics : an international journal
Subtitle (English):how unemployment shapes locus of control
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/10/22
Tag:Locus of control; Measurement error; Personality; Unemployment
Volume:53
Number of pages:12
First page:63
Last Page:74
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

