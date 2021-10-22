Segmentation of the Main Himalayan Thrust Revealed by Low-Temperature Thermochronometry in the Western Indian Himalaya

Despite remarkable tectonostratigraphic similarities along the Himalayan arc, pronounced topographic and exhumational variability exists in different morphotectonic segments. The processes responsible for this segmentation are debated. Of particular interest is a 30- to 40-km-wide orogen-parallel belt of rapid exhumation that extends from central Nepal to the western Himalaya and its possible linkage to a midcrustal ramp in the basal decollement, and the related growth of Lesser Himalayan duplex structures. Here we present 26 new apatite fission track cooling ages from the Beas-Lahul region, at the transition from the Central to the Western Himalaya (77 degrees-78 degrees E) to investigate segmentation in the Himalayan arc from a thermochronologic perspective. Together with previously published data from this part of the orogen, we document significant lateral changes in exhumation between the Dhauladar Range to the west, the Beas-Lahul region, and the Sutlej area to the east of the study area. In contrast to the Himalayan front

Despite remarkable tectonostratigraphic similarities along the Himalayan arc, pronounced topographic and exhumational variability exists in different morphotectonic segments. The processes responsible for this segmentation are debated. Of particular interest is a 30- to 40-km-wide orogen-parallel belt of rapid exhumation that extends from central Nepal to the western Himalaya and its possible linkage to a midcrustal ramp in the basal decollement, and the related growth of Lesser Himalayan duplex structures. Here we present 26 new apatite fission track cooling ages from the Beas-Lahul region, at the transition from the Central to the Western Himalaya (77 degrees-78 degrees E) to investigate segmentation in the Himalayan arc from a thermochronologic perspective. Together with previously published data from this part of the orogen, we document significant lateral changes in exhumation between the Dhauladar Range to the west, the Beas-Lahul region, and the Sutlej area to the east of the study area. In contrast to the Himalayan front farther east, exhumation in the far western sectors is focused at the frontal parts of the mountain range and associated with the hanging wall of the Main Boundary Thrust fault ramp. Our results allow us to spatially correlate the termination of the rapid exhumation belt with a midcrustal ramp to the west. We suggest that a plunging anticline at the northwestern edge of the Larji-Kullu-Rampur window represents the termination of the Central Himalayan segment, which is related to the evolution of the Lesser Himalayan duplex. Key Points

