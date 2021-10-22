Schließen

Thank you to our 2017 Peer Reviewers

  • An essential, respected, and critical aspect of the modern practice of science and scientific publishing is peer review. The process of peer review facilitates best practices in scientific conduct and communication, ensuring that manuscripts published as accurate, valuable, and clearly communicated. The over 152 papers published in Tectonics in 2017 benefit from the time, effort, and expertise of our reviewers who have provided thoughtfully considered advice on each manuscript. This role is critical to advancing our understanding of the evolution of the continents and their margins, as these reviews lead to even clearer and higher-quality papers. In 2017, the over 423 papers submitted to Tectonics were the beneficiaries of more than 786 reviews provided by 562 members of the tectonics community and related disciplines. To everyone who has volunteered their time and intellect to peer reviewing, thank you for helping Tectonics and all other AGU Publications provide the best science possible.

